The Recruiting Guy

Nick Smith Jr. named semifinalist for Naismith award

by Richard Davenport | Today at 11:59 a.m.
From left, North Little Rock senior Nick Smith Jr., Little Rock Parkview senior Cameron Wallace and Parkview sophomore Dallas Thomas chat during a media opportunity for the King Cotton Holiday Classic on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock. In the background is North Little Rock senior Kel'el Ware, an Oregon signee. Smith signed with Arkansas, and Wallace signed with Central Arkansas. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

Arkansas 5-star signee Nick Smith has been named one of 10 semifinalists for the Naismith Boys’ High School Player of the Year. 

Smith, 6-5, 185 pounds, of North Little Rock, is rated the No. 6 prospect nationally by ESPN and the No. 3 shooting guard. 

All 10 semifinalists are ESPN 5-star prospects with Cason Wallace being the lowest rated as the No. 14 prospect nationally. The lone junior is point guard DJ Wagner, ESPN’s No. 1 overall recruit in the 2023 class. 

The winner will be announced on March 4. 

Smith is averaging 23.6 points, 6 rebounds and 6.3 assists this season. He was recently selected to play in the McDonald’s All-American Game in Chicago on March 29. 

He was named the All-Arkansas Preps Player of the Year after averaging 25 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists as a junior while playing at Sylvan Hills. He was the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps Underclassman of the Year after averaging 21.3 points, 3 rebounds and 3 steals per game as a sophomore.

