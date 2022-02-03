Nick Smith Jr. named semifinalist for Naismith award

Arkansas 5-star signee Nick Smith has been named one of 10 semifinalists for the Naismith Boys’ High School Player of the Year.

Smith, 6-5, 185 pounds, of North Little Rock, is rated the No. 6 prospect nationally by ESPN and the No. 3 shooting guard.

All 10 semifinalists are ESPN 5-star prospects with Cason Wallace being the lowest rated as the No. 14 prospect nationally. The lone junior is point guard DJ Wagner, ESPN’s No. 1 overall recruit in the 2023 class.

The winner will be announced on March 4.

Smith is averaging 23.6 points, 6 rebounds and 6.3 assists this season. He was recently selected to play in the McDonald’s All-American Game in Chicago on March 29.

He was named the All-Arkansas Preps Player of the Year after averaging 25 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists as a junior while playing at Sylvan Hills. He was the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps Underclassman of the Year after averaging 21.3 points, 3 rebounds and 3 steals per game as a sophomore.