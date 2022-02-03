Rutledge discusses trip with other AGs to Texas' southern border

Fresh from her visit last week to Texas, Attorney General Leslie Rutledge on Wednesday implored President Joe Biden's administration to send assistance to the southern border to handle illegal immigration and drug trafficking.

Rutledge, who met with reporters at her office, said she was joined by 12 other attorneys general for a briefing by the Texas Department of Public Safety, and other government officials, including Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. Abbott and Rutledge are Republicans.

She said the visit was important because of the impact the situation at the border has on Arkansas.

"It's only 600 miles from the state border of Arkansas," said Rutledge, who is term limited and has announced her bid for the post of lieutenant governor. "It was less than a day's drive to get to McAllen, Texas, for our team."

Rutledge said every day there are law enforcement stops in Arkansas involving fentanyl, opioid and meth, which she ties to cartels smuggling illicit drugs across the border. She also mentioned human trafficking was a growing problem.

"The cartels profit $100 million every single week from the trafficking of human beings," she said.

"Every state in America is a border state because every state is impacted by the fentanyl and human trafficking funneled through the southern border of the United States by these cartels," Rutledge said.

Stephanie Sharp, spokeswoman for the attorney general's office, said she couldn't say how much the trip to Texas cost as of Wednesday afternoon.

"At this time, there are no documents or receipts responsive to this request," she said.

Rutledge said she was told the biggest needs on the border are resources and manpower.

"You have the cartels who have unlimited money as I mentioned they were making $100 million a week off human trafficking alone and unfortunately the Department of Public Safety of Texas doesn't have those sort of financial resources," she said.

Rutledge also said the southern border wall needed to be completed.

"We saw parts of the wall that were literally beams sitting on the ground rotting that were not put up because the current administration in D.C. said to stop building," she said. "These are the things have already been paid for and they are sitting there rotting."

Rutledge was asked if states could handle the situation at the border without federal assistance and she said the federal government needs to be involved.

"We need the federal government to step up," she said. "It's the responsibility of the federal government to protect our citizens. I implore the president to send the necessary resources to our southern border and protect our communities."

The state's attorney general also visited a rally by former President Donald Trump while in Texas.

Rutledge said she went to the rally on her personal time alongside attorneys general from South Dakota, Texas, Indiana and Missouri.

"I was honored to have received a shutout from the former president on the work we have done in Arkansas particular in regard to the overreach of the Biden administration. Specifically the president was talking about the overreach with the vaccine mandates that we were able to win at the [U.S.] Supreme Court," she said.

Rutledge didn't answer a question Wednesday about Trump's comments at the rally about pardoning Jan. 6 insurrectionists if elected again and she declined to answer it later in the day.

"The Attorney General does not comment on hypotheticals," she said.

Rutledge isn't the only Arkansas official to go to the southern border of Texas.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson in July authorized a 90-day deployment of up to 40 Arkansas National Guard members to the border. The guard unit was a vehicle-maintenance crew that was deployed to Weslaco, Texas, to maintain vehicles used by the Texas Department of Public Safety. He also toured the border and met with the Texas Department of Public Safety in October.

Rutledge said there are no guard members now at the border.