School news: ASU announces fall semester graduates

Champlain College

Champlain College is pleased to announce that Shannon Noland of Bella Vista recently graduated after the fall 2021 semester.

Noland was one of 273 students who completed their degree requirements and received their diploma at this time. Noland completed a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management.

Founded in 1878, Champlain College is a small, not-for-profit, private college in Burlington, Vt., with additional campuses in Montreal, Canada, and Dublin, Ireland.

__

Wisconsin

Sean Witte from Cave Springs earned a degree from the University of Wisconsin at Whitewater at winter commencement, held Dec. 18, 2021.

More than 762 students crossed the stage to receive their degrees at the ceremony, held at Kachel Fieldhouse in the Williams Center.

Witte graduated with an Master's of Business Administration.

The graduating class included four international students, 71 military veterans and 168 nontraditional students, defined as undergraduate students who are 25 years of age or older. In addition, 79 self-identified students with disabilities received degrees.

__

ASU

Arkansas State University has announced the list of students who completed degree requirements to graduate at Fall Commencement, held Dec. 18 in First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro.

Undergraduates with a 4.0 GPA are designated Summa Cum Laude. Those with a GPA of 3.8-3.99 graduated Magna Cum Laude, and those with a GPA of 3.6-3.79 graduated Cum Laude.

Benton County

Kasey N. Schooley, Master of Science in Education, Educational Leadership; Michael Anthony Harris, Certificate Program, Special Education Teacher; Jessica Lane Imel, Specialist in Education, Educational Leadership; Selene Martinelli Presseller, Master of Science, Strategic Communications; Laquita Deann Sabin, Certificate Program, Special Education Teacher; Mary Beth Sink, Master of Arts in Teaching, Teaching; Jessica Lynne Skordal, Specialist in Education, Educational Leadership; Tracy Smart, Specialist in Education, Educational Leadership; Amber Michelle Williams, Master of Arts in Teaching, Teaching; Emily Nichole Dysart, Bachelor of General Studies, General Studies; Zachary Aaron Shearer, Bachelor of Music Education, Instrumental Music; Lindsey Brooke Harlan, Master of Science in Education, Educational Leadership; Bo Bergen, Master of Science, Sport Administration; Andrea Leann Hullett, Master of Science in Education, Curriculum and Instruction; Andrea J. Blickenstaff, Master of Arts in Teaching, Teaching; Todd Boddie, Certificate Program, Building-Level Administration; Paul B. Cochran, Certificate Program, Special Education Teacher; Alexia BraeLynn Lamp, Associate of Science, A.S. En Route; Ladale Lynae Clayton, Bachelor of Arts, Psychology, Magna Cum Laude; Carmen Audra Tromp, Master of Science in Education, Reading; Hannah Farkas, Master of Science in Education, Special Education K-12; Ryan Christopher Morton, Master of Science in Education, Educational Leadership; Chase Michael Cook, Master of Science in Education, Educational Leadership;: Cheryl Suzanne Daniel, Certificate Program, Gifted, Talented, and Creative Teachers; Michael Elkins, Master of Science, Strategic Communications; Christine Kucera Hancock, Master of Science in Education, Educational Leadership; Lara A. LaBryer, Master of Arts in Teaching, Teaching; Morgan Renee Smith, Associate of Arts, A.A. En Route; Cesia K. Espinal, Master of Science in Education, Special Ed GTC; Christopher William Gorgas-Coonrod, Master of Arts in Teaching, Teaching; Hannah L. Herring, Bachelor of General Studies, General Studies, Cum Laude.

Boone County

Wen W. Hunt, Master of Science in Education, Special Education K-12; Becca L. Jackson, Master of Science in Education, Special Ed GTC; Melissa Kay Spradley-King, Specialist in Education, Educational Leadership; Teresa Elizabeth Lee, Specialist in Education, Educational Leadership; Julianna M. Cramer, Bachelor of Science, Sport Management; Jolynn Megan Due, Associate of Applied Science in Nursing, Nursing; Jaxon Bowen Edwards, Bachelor of Arts, Criminology.

Carroll County

Abigail Lynn Brown, Master of Science in Education, Reading.

Crawford County

Jason Doyle Hensley, Master of Arts in Teaching, Teaching; Michael Bruce Johnson, Specialist in Education, Educational Leadership; Brayden Duane McKeown, Master of Science in Education, Special Education K-12; James Michael Smith, Master of Arts in Teaching, Teaching; Lauren Noelle Self, Specialist in Education, Educational Leadership; Dexter Monroe Pendergraft, Certificate Program, Building-Level Administration; Corie Rae Williams, Master of Science in Education, School Counseling; Kelsea Zermeno-Geschwentner, Master of Science in Education, Education Theory and Practice; Juan Zermeno-Gomez, Master of Science in Education, Education Theory and Practice; Amy Dawn Rogers, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing.

Faulkner County

Shannon N. Boone, Associate of Arts, A.A. En Route; Hailey Rhyan Zemrock, Bachelor of Arts, Psychology; Brittney Marie Curran, Bachelor Science Education, Elementary Education, Magna Cum Laude; Rebecca Janette Owen, Bachelor of Arts, Sociology.

Washington County

David Person, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering; Stephanie Bishop, Master of Arts in Teaching, Teaching; Michelle Lynn Brunke, Master of Science in Education, Special Education K-12; Shareika Michelle Campbell, Master of Science, College Student Personnel Services; Heather Winnat Carr, Specialist in Education, Educational Leadership; Addison Marie Emberson, Master of Communication Disorders, Communication Disorders; Sarah Jo Henry, Master of Science in Education, Educational Leadership; Colbi Lasiter Johnson, Master of Science in Education, Reading; Jason Carter Turner, Master of Science in Education, Special Ed GTC; Natalie Nicole Mazzanti, Bachelor of General Studies, General Studies; Peri Blaire Garrett, Master of Science in Education, School Counseling; Brooklyn Cheyann Hunter, Master of Science, College Student Personnel Services; Holly Ann Styles, Specialist in Education, Educational Leadership; Arin Vann, Master of Science, Biology; Jessica Layne Bass, Specialist in Education, Educational Leadership; Jordan Tyler Bullock, Specialist in Education, Educational Leadership; Crason Allen Cleveland, Master of Science in Education, Educational Leadership; Alyssa Camille Henley, Certificate Program, Gifted, Talented, and Creative Teachers; Lisa Kay Kerns, Master of Science in Education, Special Ed GTC; Rebecca Lee Owens, Master of Science in Education, Special Education K-12; Dale Alfred Strouse, Specialist in Education, Educational Leadership; Deborah Marie Waldoch, Master of Arts in Teaching, Teaching; Natosha Dawn West, Specialist in Education, Educational Leadership; Stewart Briggs Field, Associate of Science, A.S. En Route; Tyler Lee Tuck, Bachelor of General Studies, General Studies; Ryan Jacob Gill, Master of Science in Education, Educational Leadership; Elizabeth Wilson, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing; Carla D. Janes-Meadors, Master of Science in Education, School Counseling; Mallory Lynn Noggle, Master of Science in Education, Curriculum and Instruction; Melody Michelle Braudrick, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing.

Send school news to ourtown@nwadg.com.