SC ends Florida’s win streak

The top-ranked South Carolina Gamecocks used a suffocating defense to take care of red-hot Florida on the road Sunday.

The Gators had won five straight games, including three over ranked opponents, and came in averaging 75 points per game. But they missed 12 straight shots to start the game as South Carolina led 34-13 at halftime. That was the lowest first-half total for a South Carolina opponent this season.

"Some of it was us, and some of it was just they missed easy shots," South Carolina Coach Dawn Staley told The State. "You're not gonna take credit for all of it. ... I thought our defense was there. I thought we made them adjust a little bit, made them play a little bit faster than they wanted to play. It's simply that and them missing easy shots. It's a combination that's gonna favor the defensive team.

"There are other things that we do besides score the basketball. Defend is one of them, and that's going to give you a shot to win when you have a shooting night like we had and a night in which we turned the ball over 21 times."

Wildcats' woes

Kentucky has lost six of its last seven games and looks to be fading from the postseason picture. But the Wildcats have struggled thanks to a myriad of issues that have left them shorthanded.

Five different Wildcats have missed time for Kentucky (9-9, 2-6 SEC) since Jan. 20, a period in which Kentucky has played five games in 11 days. The absences have come for different reasons: Robyn Benton (ankle), Dre'una Edwards (suspension), Kristen Crenshaw-Gill (ankle), Treasure Hunt (unspecified injury) and Jazmine Massengill (concussion) have all missed at least one game since Jan. 20.

That's on top of Kentucky having nine scholarship players available to play this season after guard Erin Toller was dismissed from the team during the offseason and guard Blair Green suffered a season-ending Achilles' injury during the preseason.

Kentucky led then-No. 12 LSU 53-48 after three quarters on Sunday, but the Wildcats ran out of gas in the fourth quarter without Benton and Massengill. The Tigers outscored Kentucky 30-16 in the final quarter to rally for the win.

No change

Texas A&M Coach Gary Blair went with a bigger lineup against Mississippi State on Sunday, but the Bulldogs still sent the Aggies to their seventh loss in eight games.

Texas A&M outrebounded the Bulldogs 28-27 but that's about the only number that was in the Aggies' favor in the 78-59 loss. Mississippi State held the Aggies without a field goal for the final five-plus minutes of the first half and led 41-23 at halftime.

The Aggies are now 11-9 overall and 1-7 in the SEC, the team's worst start in league play in nearly two decades.

"Gosh, I thought we were ready. It just didn't happen," Blair told the Bryan Eagle. "We're hurting now. Losing hurts worse than winning feels good and right now, we're hurtin' big time."

Injury news

Mississippi State may have won back-to-back SEC games, but the Bulldogs will be without their top rebounder for the remainder of the season.

Freshman Denae Carter went down during the Bulldogs' win over Texas A&M on Sunday. She announced on social media Monday that her season was over because of a torn anterior cruciate ligament in her knee. Carter was selected SEC Freshman of the Week after averaging 6.1 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.1 blocked shots.

With Carter's injury, Mississippi State's roster is now down to eight available players.

Double trouble

South Carolina's Aliyah Boston extended her streak of consecutive double-doubles to 14 at Florida, reaching the milestone with 9:01 to go in the third quarter.

Boston finished the game as South Carolina's leader in points and rebounds with 13 points and 19 boards. She also added three blocks and a steal.

Boston, who has already set the Gamecocks' program record for consecutive double-doubles, is within five of the SEC record. LSU and WNBA great Sylvia Fowles holds the current record at 19 straight double-doubles, which she completed during the 2005-06 season.

Top players

Arkansas guard Amber Ramirez and Mississippi State's Anastasia Hayes shared SEC Player of the Week honor.

Ramirez poured in a game-high 29 points, including five three-pointers, and added eight rebounds in the Razorbacks' 86-83 overtime loss on Monday. That came after she scored a game-high 25 to lead Arkansas over LSU. Ramirez made 5-of-8 three-pointers in that game and scored 16 in the second half.

Hayes scored 46 points to lead the Bulldogs to a pair of wins. She scored 24 in her team's win over Missouri and then 22 against Texas A&M. The redshirt senior, who transferred from Middle Tennessee State, also dished out a combined 12 assists and topped 1,800 career points.

Ramirez's teammate Samara Spencer claimed the league's Freshman of the Week award for the second straight week and third time this season.

Spencer finished with 17 points and four assists in 43 minutes of action in Arkansas' overtime loss at Tennessee. She also had a season-high 20 points and three three-pointers to help the Razorbacks upset then-No. 12 LSU.

From top to bottom

RK.NETTEAMRECORDSCOMMENT

11S. Carolina20-1, 8-1Gamecocks have won 8 straight

28Tennessee19-2, 8-1Rae Burrell hitting stride

325Georgia 16-4, 5-3Staiti fuels win over Ole Miss

422Arkansas14-7, 4-4Ramirez coming up big

527Ole Miss17-4, 5-3Rebels look to rebound

662Florida15-6, 5-3Gators rally comes up short vs. Gamecocks

724LSU18-4, 6-3Tigers bounce back against Kentucky

842Missouri16-6, 5-4Hot-shooting Tigers bounce back

951Miss. State13-7, 4-4Bulldogs show resiliency

1058Kentucky9-9, 2-6Short-handed 'Cats struggling

1146Texas A&M11-9, 1-7Aggies still reeling

1269Alabama11-9, 2-7Tide fall to Mizzou

1375Vanderbilt 12-10, 3-5Commodores win two straight

1495Auburn9-11, 1-8Tigers notch big upset

NOTE The NCAA instituted last season for women's college basketball, a rating system called the NET Rankings, which took the place of the Ratings Percentage Index. An acronym for NCAA Evaluation Tool, the NET rankings take into account game results, strength of schedule, game location, scoring margin, net offensive and defensive efficiency and the quality of wins and losses.

Game of the week

LSU at Ole Miss 6 p.m. Monday (SEC Network)

The Tigers bounced back from back-to-back losses to defeat Kentucky on Sunday thanks to a big fourth quarter. Guard Khayla Pointer scored 19 of her game-high 28 in the fourth quarter to fuel LSU's comeback. The Rebels are reeling right now after consecutive losses to South Carolina and Georgia. Ole Miss standout Shakira Austin was limited to 24 points on 8-of-32 shooting in the two losses.

By the numbers

1 Field goal by Florida against South Carolina in the first quarter

14 Consecutive double-doubles by South Carolina's Aliyah Boston

144 Career games played by Texas A&M's Kayla Wells, who broke a tie with Karla Gilbert in Sunday's loss to Mississippi State

2,023 Career points by Kentucky's Rhyne Howard, who moved into second place on school's all-time list on Sunday