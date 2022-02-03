"When Chekhov saw the long winter, he saw a winter bleak and dark and bereft of hope. Yet we know that winter is just another step in the cycle of life. But standing here among the people of Punxsutawney . . . and basking in the warmth of their hearths and hearts . . . I couldn't imagine a better fate than a long and lustrous winter."

--Bill Murray in "Groundhog Day"

The big squirrel came out of his box in Pennsylvania again the other day. Punxsutawney Phil apparently saw his shadow and predicted six more weeks of winter.

Whether his predictions are accurate or not, that's a debate. The papers have been comparing his stuff against human weather forecasters, and even against the actual weather. It turns out the groundhog is right less than 40 percent of the time, according to one study. But some of us hope he's right this time.

Hear us out.

Today is supposed to be especially miserable in Arkansas with snow and ice. There may be power outages. But the power will come back on, and the ice will eventually disappear. And the snow may be off the ground by this weekend. The kids will enjoy it, and the rest of us have already stocked up on bread and milk.

But for gardeners out there, we know that the ground needs these cold, cold days. Otherwise, we're all going to have a heckuva time keeping the legion of bugs off the tomatoes come June and July.

Six more weeks of winter isn't so bad. Just think of what there'll be more of come summer. (And what there'll be less of.)