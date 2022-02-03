Speeding, distracted drivers targeted in work zone safety push after deaths of two Arkansas highway workers

A campaign to step up enforcement of traffic violations in Arkansas roadway work zones went live Wednesday.

The Slow Down, Phone Down campaign comes after the recent deaths of two Arkansas Department of Transportation employees in work zones and an increase in the overall number of road fatalities nationwide to a level not seen since 2016.

Personnel from the Arkansas State Police and the Arkansas Highway Police, the enforcement division of the Arkansas Department of Transportation, will increase their numbers in and around work zones, focusing on violations that include handheld use of mobile phones, speeding and following too closely.

In work zones, speed limits are reduced and fines are doubled for speeding and other moving violations.

"We want people to know that," said Ellen Coulter, a Transportation Department spokeswoman who is helping coordinate the campaign and came up with its name. "We don't want this to be a 'gotcha' campaign. The goal of the campaign is not to write as many citations as possible."

Her comments came Wednesday in a briefing with members of the Arkansas Highway Commission at its meeting in Little Rock. The five-member body, whose members the governor appoints, sets policy for the Transportation Department.

"We want people to know there is going to be an increased law enforcement presence," she said. "Don't be on your phone. Follow the rules, and you won't get a ticket."

That said, given that the state has 115 active work zones covering 700 miles of roadway, law enforcement personnel will have to pick their spots. Work zone monitoring could include 30 Crossing, the $1 billion project to remake the aging and congested 6.7-mile Interstate 30 corridor through downtown Little Rock and North Little Rock. That project includes replacing the I-30 bridge over the Arkansas River.

"Our first priority is stationing law enforcement in the largest work zones with the most traffic," Coulter said. "But we are making an effort to have a presence in work zones all over the state, even the regions that might not have a big project going on.

"We'll be looking at what projects are going on in each of our 10 districts and trying to disperse law enforcement accordingly."

The push coincides with a national effort to improve roadway safety. The U.S. Department of Transportation announced last week a plan to address rising road deaths and injuries.

The state campaign also has an education and awareness component that will give drivers and potential drivers the information they need before they ever enter a work zone, she said.

"We want to teach people what are the rules of the road, what is illegal, what is legal," Coulter said. "We will be going into schools, giving presentations, posting social media on what you should be and should not be doing in a work zone."

For instance, a new page on the state Transportation Department's website walks visitors through how to navigate work zones. It notes that holding a cellphone to take a call, send a text message or look up directions counts as a moving violation, adding that hands-free connections are safer. The page can be found at www.ardot.gov/slowdownphonedown/.

Coulter expects the campaign to produce measurable results but conceded that education and awareness are abstract and "kind of hard to measure."

One set of measurements includes social media and paid media impressions to deduce how well the campaign is engaging the public.

The other way to measure the campaign will be reduced crashes and saved lives.

"We can see a change in the data, we can see a decrease in the numbers," Coulter said. "Even if they just decrease slightly, even if we save one life, it will have been worth it."

The campaign is unfolding as the agency continues to grapple with the deaths of two employees in less than two months.

The latest was Winfred Petty, 69, of Hensley on Jan. 18. He was placing construction warning signs in the westbound lanes of I-30 near Scott Hamilton Drive in Little Rock when he was hit by a vehicle, causing fatal injuries, according to reports.

The Arkansas State Police arrested a woman on Jan. 26 in Petty's death. Crystal Johnson, 37, of North Little Rock continues to be held in the Pulaski County jail charged with two felonies -- leaving the scene of an accident involving death and filing a false police report -- in lieu of $10,000 bond.

Another Transportation Department employee, Kurt Cottier, 28, of Russellville died of injuries suffered in a Dec. 8 work zone crash.

Cottier and Petty are listed among 24 other highway workers killed in Arkansas since 1972.

The department also has been grappling with an overall increase in work zone crashes, which are up 70% since 2018, according to agency data.

Last year, the state saw 2,140 work zone crashes. Sixteen people died, and 54 others were injured.

Based on those numbers, "heading into this year, this needed to be a priority for us," said Dave Parker, the agency's top spokesman.

The priority came straight from the top in a meeting last fall.

"We want to make a difference," Lori Tudor, the department's director, told the commission. "What was the biggest difference we could make? What came out of that meeting was work zone safety. We knew that we wanted to do all we could to make our work zones safe."

She pointed out that the increase in work zone crashes isn't taking place in a vacuum. It has coincided with a nationwide increase in overall traffic deaths.

On Tuesday, the National Highway and Traffic Safety Administration announced that an estimated 31,720 people died in motor vehicle crashes in the first nine months of 2021, a 12% increase over the 28,325 fatalities that the agency projected for the same period in 2020.

The estimates represent the highest number of fatalities during the first nine months of any year since 2006 and the highest percentage increase during the first nine months in the history of the agency's Fatality Analysis Reporting System, which was established in 1975.

"There is an alarming trend on our roads and injuries on our roads," Tudor said. "That equates over to our work zones. What we're seeing on regular highways we're seeing in work zones as well.

"It's more scary in our work zones because of the limitations and the vulnerability of our workers in the work zones as well as our friends and family driving through the work zones trying to get home safely."

To provide a broader impact, the agency enlisted other partners in addition to the state police. They include the Arkansas Good Roads Foundation, the Arkansas chapter of the Associated General Contractors, the Concrete Pavement Association and the Arkansas Pavement Association.

"This is really a unified effort," Coulter said. "We're grateful for the partnership with the state police, highway police and other industry stakeholders who have put their stamp of approval behind this campaign. It really underscores the importance of this effort and the need for it in Arkansas."

Information for this article was contributed by Grant Lancaster of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.