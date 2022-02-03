Springdale City Council hears proposals for rescue plan spending

American Rescue Plan

The American Rescue Plan of 2021 was approved by Congress to deliver $350 billion to state and local governments to bolster their response to the covid-19 emergency and its economic impacts. The U.S. Treasury has designated funds for:

• Response efforts to decrease the spread of the virus and bring the pandemic under control.

• Replacement of money lost to support vital public services and help retain jobs.

• Support economic stabilization for households and businesses.

• Address public heath and economic challenges that have contributed to the unequal impact of the pandemic on certain populations.

SPRINGDALE -- City staff and City Council members Monday reviewed several options on how to spend the city's roughly $20 million in American Rescue Plan funding.

The list of potential projects included equipment for the police and fire departments, a design for a new senior center and increased technology for the city.

"The best way to spend this money is for something that will provide long-lasting impact for the residents," said Mayor Doug Sprouse. "We just threw in everything we knew of -- and the kitchen sink. If a project doesn't fit, we have other ideas."

The City Council is set to vote on several measures during its regular meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Springdale received $10.6 million in 2021 and expects another $10.6 million in April, explained Colby Fulfer, the city's chief of staff, to the council's Committee of the Whole meeting.

The first payment covered $9 million in revenue the city lost during the pandemic, most of which went to reimburse the city for overtime pay for police, firefighters and city workers during the pandemic, he said.

The city also lost revenue from fees for various city permits, library fines and rent on Arvest Ballpark, he said.

The council is set to vote Tuesday on spending $518,122 of the Rescue Plan money on equipment to outfit 12 new Ford Explorers as Police Department patrol cars. And they soon will be asked to approve $800,000 for a new fire truck, $3.5 million to build a new Fire Station 4 and $35,000 for new air conditioning and heating systems in four older fire stations, Fulfer said.

The council in October also approved a contract with BKD accounting firm in Rogers and Disaster Recovery Service to assist the city in the accounting and compliance of the recovery plan funds. The firms are researching the city's proposals, Fulfer said.

Potential projects for the rescue plan money could include $5 million for cyber security, increased broadband and fiber and remote workstations for some employees, Fulfer said. The council on Tuesday also is set to approve spending $250,000 from the fund to replace 9-year-old equipment that has crippled the city in the last few weeks with shutdowns. Mark Gute, director of the city's Information Systems Department, requested the money.

Marcia Ransom, library director, previously asked the library projects to be paid from the unreserved funds of the city budget. The council voted against funding new public bathrooms and the enclosure of a courtyard at an estimated cost of $910,000. The mayor's office asked Disaster Recovery Services to review compliance for the project under rescue plan guidelines.

The firm also will review the request for $1.5 million for the senior center, Fulfer said.

Sprouse's proposed projects also included $3 million for the Springdale Water & Sewer Commission to make upgrades needed for growth at the wastewater treatment plant.

The Public Facilities Board has asked for $450,000 to replace lost revenue on Arvest Ballpark. The Northwest Arkansas Naturals and the team's owner, Rich Entertainment Group of Buffalo, N.Y., don't pay if the team doesn't play, the city contract says.

Bill Rogers, president of the Springdale Chamber of Commerce, said Wednesday the Public Facilities Board needs the rent money. All money earned by the team and ballpark are returned to a fund for upkeep of the ballpark, he said. Major League Baseball has asked all minor league teams to make some expensive upgrades to their stadiums, he added.

The Chamber of Commerce administers the Public Facilities Board, which buys and sells industrial land for the city. The board is responsible for stadium upkeep.

Council member Mike Lawson, also chairman of the Parks and Recreation Committee, asked if the city could make some minor upgrades -- like new playground equipment -- to Murphy Park. The city's big park in the center of town has not received upgrades as the city has focused on building new parks, he said.