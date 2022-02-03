Sections
Storm closing sheriff's office

by Special to The Commercial | Today at 2:41 a.m.
The John Lloyd "Pete" Harrison Jefferson County sheriff's office is shown in this August 2019 photo.

Due to the winter weather storm that is predicted to move into Jefferson County, the administrative offices of the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office will be closed today.

The National Weather Service is predicting a significant winter storm. Power outages are possible and travel will be very dangerous, according to a news release.

"We encourage everyone take necessary precautions and to stay home. If you must travel please plan for extra travel time and before you leave ensure that your cell phone is charged and your vehicle is fully fueled. It's also important to have a flashlight, blanket, plenty of warm clothing, medicines, food, and water," according to the release.

The sheriff's office's Uniformed Patrol Division will be responding to emergencies but may be taking non-emergency reports by telephone. If there is an emergency, people should call 911 or the non-emergency communications center, MECA (Metropolitan Emergency Communication Association), at (870) 541-5300.

