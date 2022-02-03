Community Briefs 02-03-22: Storm moves candidate course online ;Cotton production meeting next week

Storm moves candidate course online

Due to the strong possibility of inclement weather, the Candidate Development Institute Crash Course will be held over Zoom from 5:30-7:30 p.m. today. The free course teaches candidates what to do or not do while running a political campaign, according to sponsors Go Forward Pine Bluff and the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Participants are asked to use the Zoom link to login for the presentation: https://us06web.zoom.us/ with Meeting ID: 858 9492 4121 and Passcode: 753880.

For One tap mobile use +13126266799,,85894924121#,,,,*753880# US (Chicago) or +19292056099,,85894924121#,,,,*753880# US (New York). Dial by your location +1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago). Find your local number: https://us06web.zoom.us/u/keAtgmkqTo. Details: Chamber office, (870) 535-0110.

Cotton production meeting next week

The Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Service will conduct the cotton production meeting beginning at 8:45 a.m. Feb. 11 at the Delta Rivers Nature Center in Regional Park.

The speakers will be Bill Robertson, Extension cotton agronomist; Nick Bateman, Extension entomologist; and Tom Barber, Extension weed scientist, according to a news release.

A meal will be provided after the last speaker. For details or questions, people may contact Kurt Beaty, county extension agent, at (870) 534-1033.

The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture offers all its Extension and Research programs and services without discrimination.

Session on row crops planned Feb. 16

The Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Service will conduct a row crop production meeting beginning at 8:30 a.m. Feb. 16 at the waterfront building in Regional Park, according to a news release.

The speakers will be Jason Kelley, Extension agronomist-wheat and feed grains; Jeremy Ross, Extension agronomist-soybeans; Jarrod Hardke, Extension rice agronomist; Tommy Butts, Extension weed scientist; and Nick Bateman, Extension entomologist.

The topics covered at this meeting will be corn, rice, soybeans, and insects. A meal will be provided after the last speaker, sponsored by Simmons Bank.

For details or questions, people may contact Kurt Beaty, county extension agent, at (870) 534-1033.

Agency on Aging releases lunch menus

The Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas is serving lunches from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays at the senior centers. Lunches available next week are:

Monday, Feb. 7 -- Baked chicken strips, cauliflower and cheese sauce, peas and carrots, cookie, and milk.

Tuesday, Feb. 8 -- Meatloaf, scalloped potatoes, green beans, wheat bread, fresh fruit, and milk.

Wednesday, Feb. 9 -- Sliced ham, black-eyed peas, greens, cornbread, cranapple dessert, and milk.

Thursday, Feb. 10 -- Chicken parmigiana with sauce, spinach salad, corn, bread stick, spiced peaches, and milk.

Friday, Feb. 11 -- Lean hamburger patty on bun, Mexicali corn, lettuce, tomato, onion, baked beans, melon, strawberries, and milk.

Details: Strachota Senior Citizens Center, (870) 543-6323.

Area residents named to state boards

Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced appointments to state boards Tuesday, including the following from southeast Arkansas:

Dr. Amy Cahill, White Hall, to the Arkansas Rural Medical Practice Student Loan and Scholarship Board. Term expires on Jan. 14, 2025. Reappointment.

David Beck, White Hall, to the Arkansas Military Affairs Council. Term expires on Jan. 10, 2027. New board.

Danna Crook, Monticello, to the Universal Newborn Hearing, Screening, Tracking and Intervention Advisory Board. Term expires on Jan. 14, 2025. Reappointment.

Randy York, Hermitage, to the Bradley County Quorum Court, Justice of the Peace District 5. Term expires on Dec. 31, 2022. Replaces Randy Rawls.

Amanda French, McGehee, to the Desha County Quorum Court, Justice of the Peace District 7. Term expires on Dec. 31, 2022. Replaces Ronnie Norris.

Dr. Alan Wilson, Monticello, to the Arkansas Rural Medical Practice Student Loan and Scholarship Board. Term expires on Jan. 14, 2025. Reappointment.

Sherman Rochell Jr., Star City, to the Criminal Detention Facility Review Committee District Eight. Term expires on March 22, 2025. Reappointment.

David Petter, Stuttgart, to the Arkansas Rice Research and Promotion Board. Term expires on June 30, 2023. Replaces Marvin Hare.

Jim Whitaker, McGehee, to the Arkansas Rice Research and Promotion Board. Term expires on June 30, 2023. Reappointment.