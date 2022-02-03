Super Quiz: Worldwide

1. What country is best known for its Outback?

2. Name Canada's three Prairie Provinces.

3. This British territory is located at the southern tip of the Iberian Peninsula.

4. Name the three Baltic States.

5. This desert comprises much of North Africa.

6. This country forms the larger and eastern part of the Bengal region.

7. Name the largest of Britain's Channel Islands.

8. In what state is the rock formation Devils Tower?

9. To what country do the Galapagos Islands belong?

ANSWERS:

1. Australia

2. Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba

3. Gibraltar

4. Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania

5. Sahara Desert

6. Bangladesh

7. Jersey

8. Wyoming

9. Ecuador