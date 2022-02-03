Teen fatally shot in Pine Bluff, police say

A teenager was shot to death on Wednesday night in Pine Bluff, authorities said.

Shortly before 9:30 p.m. officers responded to 5006 Hoover St., off Dollarway Road, in reference to a shooting, according to a news release from the Pine Bluff Police Department. Upon arrival they found a juvenile male under the carport with an apparent gunshot wound, the release states. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have not released the victim's name pending notification of kin. There are no suspects at the time of the release, and police asked anyone with information about the homicide to call the detective office at (870) 730-2090 or the dispatch center at (870) 541-5300.

The body will be taken to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for an autopsy. The homicide is the city’s third in 2022.