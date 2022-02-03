That crisis she didn't anticipate

For the first four years of his life, my son Henry spent all his time at home with me. Needless to say, sending him to preschool last fall rocked both our worlds.

I spent day one on the edge of my seat, wondering whether he was eating anything and adjusting to a new place to potty and finding good friends yet. When no calls came from the school, I worried even more and slid through the parent pick-up lane as early as possible to get the first word on how it went.

Henry felt a bit glum from having been left somewhere without me or little brother, so he didn't want to divulge much about his day, but I didn't care. I had him home safe and sound and was very happy to pick up where we left off with our usual afternoon snack-and-story time. I had recently given him "Mighty Tanks: Vehicles on the Move" to satiate his recent appetite for military knowledge, and he wanted to read it multiple times a day. When I couldn't read it to him, he'd lay on his belly and flip through the pages on his own.

The next morning, I was so on top of it. I had gotten the whole family up earlier, fed them all, dressed the boys and even managed to get Henry and little brother Elliott to play with wooden spelling puzzles while I tried to get myself ready.

They were doing something educational before school. Amazing, I thought. I mentally gave myself the Mom of the Year Award as I showered and got makeup on.

It made dropping him off on day two already a teensy bit easier, knowing day one had gone off without a hitch. Before long we'd be back together, cuddled up on the couch, reading again.

At this stage, I worried about the little things. Like whether Henry would feel comfortable to go to the bathroom as often as he needed, since his class mostly went in groups every two hours. I wondered whether he'd actually nap, since they went down nearly an hour earlier than he usually did. Or if he would speak up to ask for help when he needed it. Whether he ate enough before he left in case he didn't like what was served for breakfast, and if he could manage opening his own milk carton.

In all my wildest fantasies and nightmares of what could go wrong at preschool, never did I anticipate what his teacher told me when I picked him up on day two.

"So, Henry told me that he brought a gun to school and asked if I'd like to see it," his poor teacher told me as she buckled him into his car seat. She made a quick assessment and deemed it not threatening, so she said that yes, she would need to inspect the gun.

Out of his pocket he pulled a wooden puzzle piece in the shape of a lowercase "p." If you hold it the right way, the stem looks like the barrel of a gun, you see, Henry showed her.

Thankfully, instead of reporting him to the school's office to fill out the appropriate paperwork on such a situation, his pre-K teacher took it as just another little, imaginative boy with a love for all things tanks and soldiers. She could tell that he didn't yet understand that guns can hurt people, so she had a little chat with him about not bringing guns to school anymore and that was that.

The next day -- and all the days since -- I've checked his pockets before he went out the door.

April Wallace is the Profiles writer/editor/coordinator for the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. Email her at awallace@nwadg.com.