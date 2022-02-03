The mayor's challenge





Tuesday morning greeted Mayor Frank Scott with news of bomb threats at three local historically black colleges that were on lockdown while bomb squads worked.

He saw that he and his embattled police chief were on the front page of the newspaper's Arkansas section addressing the direness of a weekend with 10 shooting victims.

He was saying that he would ask the City Board of Directors, which opposes him on practically everything, to join him in declaring a state of emergency to do ... it wasn't specified--something, anything, including seeking the help of federal authorities to figure out where all these illegal guns are coming from and how to get them out of the hands of children.

Scott and the chief were explaining that the problem was with 1 percent of the city's population, mainly kids 15 to 20 whom we lost years ago to neglect and alienation and who now value nothing about community or human life. They get into disputes through social media apps on their phones and grab modified assault-style weapons to settle things in person.

A mom and baby in line at a food truck got wounded in crossfire from kids pouring out of skidding cars.

We all were stupid at 16. We could feud. We could be petty. We could get really huffed.

But we didn't have computers for phones that permitted us to showcase stupid--and behold it in others--instantly and ubiquitously. We tended to have something stabilizing in our lives against the hormone-raging of youth. And we didn't have weaponry worthy of the Israeli army.

I don't know if Scott bothered that morning to read his Twitter feed, but I suspect he did. Twitter is digital coffee for people in the public eye. You sip from a mug, yawn and put a thumb on the phone to see what they're saying about you.

If so, the weary mayor saw posts that the crime problem was his fault for not firing this chief, or his fault because the police officers didn't like him, or his fault for coddling these kids, or his fault for talking only about police enforcement and not at all about preventive social-policy advancement (such as, perhaps, the early-childhood component of his tax plan the city overwhelmingly rejected), or his fault because he maintains an imperious personal security detail that robs the street of those two officers who'd solve this problem if they didn't have to protect his highness and mightiness.

There was a raging social-media argument about whether the answer was better early childhood education or more police and bigger jails, as if the answer could be anything other than both--one for now, one for later.

So, I was on the phone with Scott, who wanted to tell me that, amid all that, Tuesday offered another event for him. In a few minutes, he advised as a courtesy, an email would be arriving linked to a video announcing that he will run for re-election this year.

He acknowledged the day wasn't ideal.

The video soon arrived and showed Scott seeking to set a positive tone; after all, we've added jobs, Amazon, Costco, Trader Joe's. But its pervasive tone could only be called perseverance. The video explained that we'd weathered a pandemic, a 100-year flood, and a generational winter storm. And it said the city needed to keep on trudging with the mayor we have.

He called it "growing forward."

In the volatility of contemporary politics, change has consistently outpolled keeping on trudging. Joe Biden was change from Donald Trump, who was change from Barack Obama, who was change from George W. Bush, who was change from Bill Clinton, who was change from George H.W. Bush.

In the last Little Rock mayor's race, Scott was change--from a city-management style of government to a politically strong mayor promising to unify Black and white, east and west, north and south.

This time, Scott already has three announced opponents, one a rich car dealer with high name identification--the name being Steve Landers--who seems to couch the crime problem in the fact that Scott and his embattled chief can't get along with the police force.

So, with the race fully engaged, it's time for Scott to tell us what his state of emergency means, and for Landers to tell us precisely what it is that a happier police force would do better.

Both those challenges come in the context of change--immediate and long-term--in this culture of kids with phones and assault weapons waging open warfare on each other with mom and babies in between.

Blame is clear already and widely shared. The issue is not the past, but now, then the future. It's less imminently "growing forward" than staying alive.

John Brummett, whose column appears regularly in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, is a member of the Arkansas Writers' Hall of Fame. Email him at jbrummett@arkansasonline.com. Read his @johnbrummett Twitter feed.







