TODAY’S STATE DIVISION I BASKETBALL GAMES

UCA women vs. No. 22 Fla. Gulf Coast

WHEN 5:30 p.m.

WHERE Farris Center, Conway RECORDS UCA 8-11, 3-5 ASUN; Florida Gulf Coast 19-1, 8-0 SERIES First meeting TV None RADIO KUCA-FM, 91.3, in Conway INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

CENTRAL ARKANSAS POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Randrea Wright, 5-7, Fr. 9.4 2.8 G Gloria Fornah 5-10, Fr. 3.7 3.1 G Savanna Walker 5-7, Sr. 4.0 1.4 F Lucy Ibeh 6-0, Jr. 14.0 10.1 F Hannah Langhi 6-2, Sr. 11.6 5.8 COACH Sandra Rushing (175-119 in 10th season at UCA, 578-375 in 32nd season overall)

FLORIDA GULF COAST POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Tishara Morehouse, 5-3, Sr. 14.8 3.3 G Tyra Cox, 5-8, Sr. 3.7 2.7 G Kersite Phills, 5-9, Sr. 9.3 4.9 G Emma List, 5-10, Sr. 5.2 4.1 G Keirstan Bell, 6-1, Jr. 23.4 7.7 COACH Karl Smesko (538-99 in 20th season at Florida Gulf Coast, 598-126 in 22nd season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UCA FGCU 55.0 Points for 83.6 60.7 Points against 58.6 +4.7 Rebound margin -1.0 -4.1 Turnover margin +9.0 38.5 FG pct. 45.4 23.6 3-pt pct. 33.4 69.4 FT pct. 64.1

CHALK TALK The Sugar Bears are going up against one of the best scorers in the country in Florida Gulf Coast’s Keirstan Bell. Bell’s 23.4 points per game are tops in the ASUN Conference and fourth in the country.

— Adam Cole

UALR women at La.-Lafayette

WHEN 6 p.m. Central WHERE Cajundome, Lafayette, La.

RECORDS UALR 8-8, 3-3 Sun Belt Conference; Louisiana-Lafayette 12-4, 4-2 SERIES UALR leads series 26-15 TV None RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in Little Rock INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UALR POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Sali Kourouma, 5-11, So. 17.9 5.2 G Raziya Potter, 5-9, S0. 10.2 2.0 G Mayra Caicedo, 5-3, Sr. 6.9 3.4 F Dariel Johnson, 6-2, Sr. 6.0 6.0 F Angelique Francis, 5-11, Jr. 5.3 6.8 COACH Joe Foley (368-212 in 19th season at UALR, 824-293 in 36th season overall)

Louisiana-Lafayette POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG F Ty’Reona Doucet, 6-1, Sr. 12.4 8.0 G Lanay Wheaton, 5-7, Fr. 10.3 2.8 G Destiny Rice, 5-8, So. 9.8 3.9 F Tamera Johnson, 5-11, Fr. 9.6 4.6 G Makayia Hallmon, 5-3, So. 10.8 2.6 COACH Garry Brodhead (163-133 in 1oth season at Louisiana-Lafayette and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UALR ULL 58.4 Points for 68.3 59.7 Points against 58.4 -0.7 Rebound margin -0.8 +2.0 Turnover margin +2.9 38.7 FG pct. 45.3 26.5 3-pt pct. 30.1 67.7 FT pct. 69.3

CHALK TALK These teams were scheduled to meet Jan. 8, but the game was canceled due to covid-19 impacts on UALR’s roster. … Louisiana-Lafayette has won the past five games against the Trojans, four of which came last season. UALR had won the five games before that. … Ty’Reona Doucet was the 2021 Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year and was named Preseason Player of the Year entering this season.

— Mitchell Gladstone

ASU women at La.-Monroe

WHEN 6:30 p.m. Central WHERE Fant-Ewing Coliseum, Monroe, La. RECORDS ASU 10-11, 3-5 Sun Belt Conference; Louisiana-Monroe 4-17, 0-7 SERIES ASU leads series 32-16 TV None RADIO KNEA-FM, 95.3, in Jonesboro INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Arkansas State POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Jireh Washington, 5-9, Jr. 12.8 2.8 G Morgan Wallace, 5-10, Sr. 10.7 8.4 G Mailyn Wilkerson, 5-6, Fr. 7.5 1.4 F Trinitee Jackson, 6-3, Jr. 12.7 9.6 G Lauryn Pendleton, 5-9, Fr. 10.1 4.9 COACH Destinee Rogers (6-5 in first season as interim coach at ASU and overall)

Louisiana-Monroe POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Kyren Whittington, 5-9, Fr. 17.3 8.2 F Katlyn Manuel, 6-1, Fr. 7.3 3.0 F Sassy McDowell, 6-1, Fr. 10.6 2.9 G Bre Sutton, 5-9, Fr. 7.4 3.9 G Gara Beth Self, 5-8, So. 8.5 5.9 COACH Brooks Donald Williams (10-63 in third season at Louisiana-Monroe and 171-193 in 12th season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

ASU ULM 79.9 Points for 58.4 72.9 Points against 69.1 +2.4 Rebound margin -2.5 +2.2 Turnover margin -0.7 42.7 FG pct. 35.5 32.9 3-pt pct. 25.3 71.3 FT pct. 64.8

CHALK TALK ASU routed Louisiana-Monroe 98-70 when they met in Jonesboro on Jan. 8 with Keya Patton scoring 30 points before halftime and the Red Wolves knocking down 16 three-pointers. … The Warhawks have won one game this season against a Division I opponent — they beat Alcorn State 74-60 in early December. … ASU is in the midst of its second four-game losing streak of the season after a skid spanning November and December.

— Mitchell Gladstone

UALR men vs. La.-Lafayette

WHEN 6:30 p.m.

WHERE Jack Stephens Center, Little Rock RECORDS UALR 7-11, 2-4 Sun Belt Conference; Louisiana-Lafayette 9-10, 4-5 SERIES Louisiana-Lafayette leads 32-27 TV None RADIO KBZU-FM, 106.7, in Little Rock INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UALR POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Isaiah Palermo, 6-5, Jr. 12.5 4.5 G C.J. White, 6-5, Sr. 6.5 3.5 G Jordan Jefferson, 6-2, Fr. 5.5 1.0 F Myron Gardner, 6-6, Jr. 9.3 5.3 F Nikola Maric 6-10, Sr. 14.6 6.4 COACH Darrell Walker (49-57 in fourth season at UALR, 95-75 in sixth season overall)

Louisiana-Lafayette POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG F Kobe Julien, 6-6, Fr. 11.3 3.2 F Dou Gueye, 6-9, Sr. 6.3 6.2 G Kentrell Garnett, 6-1, Fr. 8.1 1.5 G Trajan Wesley, 5-9, Jr. 5.3 1.6 F Theo Akwuba, 6-11, Jr. 9.1 8.7 COACH Bob Marlin (214-162 in 12th season at Louisiana-Lafayette and 562-328 in 29th season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UALR ULL 69.7 Points for 70.5 73.3 Points against 69.1 -3.6 Rebound margin +4.0 +1.7 Turnover margin -1.2 42.2 FG pct. 41.7 32.6 3-pt pct. 35.0 73.3 FT pct. 65.9

CHALK TALK An already shorthanded UALR squad lost another player Monday when Marko Lukic entered the transfer portal. He was the Trojans’ third-leading scorer at 11.4 points per game. … The first meeting between UALR and Louisiana-Lafayette, scheduled for Jan. 8 in Lafayette, La., was canceled due to a combination of injuries and covid-19 cases that decimated the Trojans. … Nikola Maric is 16 points away from 1,000 for his career, a feat previously accomplished by only 20 UALR players.

— Mitchell Gladstone

ASU men vs. La.-Monroe

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE First National Bank Arena, Jonesboro RECORDS Arkansas State 14-5, 5-2 Sun Belt Conference; Louisiana-Monroe 10-12, 2-8 SERIES ASU leads 44-30 TV None RADIO KFIN-FM, 107.9, in Jonesboro INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Arkansas State POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Caleb Fields, 6-0, Jr. 8.3 4.2 G Desi Sills, 6-2, Sr. 13.4 3.5 F Norchad Omier, 6-7, So. 17.0 11.2 F Keyon Wesley, 6-9, Jr. 4.4 4.3 G Marquis Eaton, 6-2, Sr. 12.9 2.8 COACH Mike Balado (65-74 in fifth season at Arkansas State and overall)

Louisiana-Monroe POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG F Thomas Howell, 6-8, Fr. 9.0 4.4 F Russell Harrison, 6-7, Sr. 13.4 6.0 G Andre Jones, 6-5, Sr. 13.4 3.4 G Koreem Ozier, 6-1, Jr. 10.8 3.5 G Langston Powell, 6-5, Jr. 4.4 1.2 COACH Keith Richard (138-225 in 12th season at Louisiana-Monroe and 288-342 in 21st season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

ASU ULM 73.8 Points for 73.2 68.3 Points against 74.5 +2.1 Rebound margin -3.1 +0.1 Turnover margin +1.4 46.8 FG pct. 45.8 33.9 3-pt pct. 32.5 75.0 FT pct. 71.6

CHALK TALK ASU took down Louisiana-Monroe in this season’s first meeting — a 90-83 win in Monroe, La. — when the Red Wolves twice came from behind, led by 25 points from Marquis Eaton and 24 points and 11 rebounds from Norchad Omier. … Marquis Eaton needs six points to reach 1,000 in Sun Belt games only, a club that has had only 11 previous members since 1992-93. … Omier’s 66.8% shooting mark ranks second nationally behind Purdue’s Zach Edey.

UCA men vs. Fla. Gulf Coast

WHEN 7:45 p.m.

WHERE Farris Center, Conway RECORDS UCA 6-14, 3-4 ASUN; Florida Gulf Coast 13-9, 3-5 SERIES First meeting TV None RADIO KUCA-FM, 91.3, and KASR-FM, 92.7, in Conway INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

CENTRAL ARKANSAS POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Ibbe Klintman, 6-8, Fr. 5.1 2.8 G Camren Hunter, 6-3, Fr. 13.1 4.3 G Collin Cooper, 6-2, So. 10.6 2.4 F Darious Hall, 6-7, Jr. 13.6 7.5 F Jared Chatham, 6-8, Sr. 8.6 4.8 COACH Anthony Boone (20-47 in third season at UCA and overall)

FLORIDA GULF COAST POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Tavian Dunn-Martin, 5-8, Sr. 19.0 2.6 G Cyrus Largie, 6-3, Jr. 10.8 4.8 G Caleb Catto, 6-5, Sr. 8.3 3.9 F Zach Anderson, 6-7, So. 4.6 3.1 C Kevin Samuel, 6-11, Sr. 11.4 9.9 COACH Michael Fly (47-57 in fourth season at Florida Gulf Coast and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UCA FGCU 72.2 Points for 76.0 82.8 Points against 72.7 -3.5 Rebound margin +4.2 -1.8 Turnover margin -2.4 43.7 FG pct. 44.7 30.8 3-pt pct. 35.5 74.9 FT pct. 66.4

CHALK TALK It’s possible the Bears will be without leading scorer Darious Hall, who injured his elbow on the recent road trip. Hall was scheduled to see a doctor upon the team’s return to Conway, but his status is unclear.