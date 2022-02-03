Toll finds way back to home state

ASU’s WEDNESDAY CLASS OF 2022 SIGNEES

Pos Name;Ht;Wt;Hometown (High school)

OL Chase Jessup;6-4;282;Hot Springs, Ark. (Lake Hamilton)

OL Melvin Priestly;6-4;305;East St. Louis, Ill.

K Dominic Zvada;6-2;155;Chandler, Ariz. (Valley Christian)

JONESBORO -- For Blayne Toll, it took going away to know that he needed to come home.

He missed the fried food and the sweet tea, yes. And being 100 miles from family is a whole lot better than 1,000.

When Toll arrived at Arkansas State University in mid-October, everything clicked for the Hazen native.

"It was just really important for me to be back home [and] to build something that the state can be proud of," Toll said. "I was in the portal for a few months and it sucks not being a part of something bigger than yourself. I feel like it's something great going on here.

Toll was one of 11 Red Wolves who joined Coach Butch Jones on stage in ASU's auditorium Wednesday afternoon, part of the Red Wolves' national signing day ceremonies. Jones spoke briefly, touching on ASU's three high school additions to the Class of 2022 before turning the microphone over to the early enrollees -- a combination of six freshmen and five transfers.

Toll isn't the traditional early enrollee. Rather than coming in January, he began taking classes during ASU's fall mini-session after starting the semester at Colorado.

That was necessary to ensure that Toll would be eligible to play this fall since it was his second time transferring -- the hulking defensive end spent the 2020 season at the University of Arkansas after coming out of Hazen as a top-500 prospect in the Class of 2020.

"He wasn't just some big kid with goofy feet," Hazen Coach Joe Besancon told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. "He was an athlete, so I knew he had a lot of potential. You don't get a lot of gets that are 6-6, 245 pounds at 15, 16 years old."

Toll played a combination of roles for the Class 2A Hornets, working as a quarterback and tight end on offense as well as a defensive end and defensive tackle. The Razorbacks shuffled Toll between edge rusher and tight end with most of his snaps coming on special teams.

That, combined with the expectations of representing a town of less than 1,500, stunted Toll's development in Fayetteville, from Besancon's perspective.

So the former 3-star recruit followed assistant coach Mark Smith, who recruited him to Arkansas, out west.

Toll's stint with the Buffaloes lasted just four games and 32 snaps.

"It was kind of a hard time in my life, so I needed a familiar face," Toll said when asked why he chose Colorado. "It just seemed like a good idea, but it ended up not being [one]."

The second time around, the choice was much more straightforward. Toll had considered the Red Wolves back in Dec. 2020, but with ASU changing coaches around the same time, he was never able to develop the necessary relationship with Jones.

When Toll went back into the portal, Jones was his first call, and it didn't hurt that the Red Wolves could offer the possibility of immediate playing time.

"To have the ability to get ... a player of his stature in our program is exciting," Jones said of Toll during his early signing day news conference in December. "We need to get better in the lines of scrimmage, we need to get bigger, we need to get stronger."

What remains to be seen is where Toll slots into Rob Harley's defense.

Jones said Wednesday that ASU is going to experiment with 3-4 scheme this offseason in addition to the 4-3 front it primarily used last fall. Houston transfer Jordan Carmouche will be a strong candidate for the middle linebacker spot, but Jones mentioned that Kivon Bennett will be cross-training at outside linebacker as well as his usual defensive end position.

Having Bennett, Toll and Alabama transfer King Mwikuta -- who has spent time as both a linebacker and edge rusher -- gives the Red Wolves three former SEC players on the defensive front.

But with four years of eligibility, there will be plenty of time for Toll to develop into the player those back in Hazen know he can become.

"He wants to be successful," Besancon said. "He wants to be the strongest guy in the weight room. He wants to be the fastest guy on the field. ... He doesn't want anybody to outwork him."