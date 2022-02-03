UCA adds 11 more to its Class of 2022

UCA’S WEDNESDAY CLASS OF SIGNEES

POS. PLAYER;HT.;WT.;HOMETOWN (SCHOOL)

QB Austin Myers;6-4;190;Vilonia (Vilonia HS)

QB Clifton McDowell,;6-4;220;Spring, TX (Louisiana-Lafayette/Kilgore College)

LB Duncan Parham II;6-3;220;Norman, Okla. (Norman North HS)

RB Isaiah Broadway;6-0;195;Lancaster, Texas (Lancaster HS)

DB Jaiden Robertson;5-11;185; Houston (DeKaney HS)

WR John David White;5-11;190;Little Rock (Arkansas/Pulaski Academy)

WR Nnamdi Adim-Madumere;6-4;225;Fort Worth (Minnesota/Southwest HS)

DE Samuel Horton;6-3;245;Gadsen, Ala. (Gadsen City HS)

RB Travelle Anderson;6-0;200;Gosnell (Osceola HS)

OL Will Diggins;6-3;205;Bryant (Bryant HS)

OL Zach Cochnauer;6-5;300;Farmington, Minn. (Farmington HS)

The University of Central Arkansas football program put the finishing touches on its 2022 signing class Wednesday, announcing 11 additions and putting its class at 36 signees.

"This is like Christmas Day to us," UCA Coach Nathan Brown said in a video. "We get to finish and put the cap on a great recruiting season. ... We spent a lot of time and effort on this group of men."

According to 247Sports, UCA's 2022 class ranks No. 120 in the nation, which is the fourth-highest ranking among FCS programs. The Bears sit behind Campbell (No. 79), Jackson State (No. 114) and Sam Houston (No. 116).

UCA's 11 Wednesday signees included two quarterbacks, two offensive linemen, two running backs, two receivers, a linebacker, a defensive lineman and a defensive back. Those 11 are added to 25 players who were signed during the early signing period on Dec. 15.

After signing 14 transfers during the early period, the Bears added another three Wednesday in receivers John David White and Nnamdi Adim-Madumere, and quarterback Clifton McDowell.

White and Adim-Madumere come to Conway from the University of Arkansas and Minnesota, respectively. White, a Little Rock native and Pulaski Academy graduate, walked on at Arkansas and saw a handful of time in three seasons. Adim-Madumere didn't log any stats for the Gophers in two seasons, but held offers from Baylor, Texas A&M and Alabama out of high school. McDowell transferred from Louisiana-Lafayette, where he didn't record a stat.

Including White, the Bears added four Arkansans, along with offensive lineman Will Diggins, running back Travelle Anderson and quarterback Austin Myers.

Diggins was a starter for Class 7A state champions Bryant, and Anderson and Myers -- products of Osceola and Vilonia, respectively -- were both three-star recruits according to 247Sports. Anderson is also the Bears' third all-time highest-rated signee based on the website's rankings.

The additions of McDowell and Myers add to a quarterback room that looks nearly unrecognizable with departures of long-time starter Breylin Smith, Hunter Loyd and Darius Bowers. Both Loyd and Bowers entered the transfer portal after the 2021 season and Smith declared for the NFL Draft in January.

Similarly, UCA's receiver group will look different in 2022, with Smith top two targets in Tyler Hudson, who transferred to Louisville, and Lujuan Winningham, who declared for the draft, both departing. White and Adim-Madumere join six receivers who signed early, as well as 15 others listed on the Bears' roster.