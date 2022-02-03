Union knots improve versatility

Last Thursday, we discussed terminal knots for tying fishing line to hooks and lures.

For specialty applications, you often need union knots to join different types of line, or to tie a dropper line to a main line. Fly fishermen, for example, use knots to tie leader to fly line and tippet to leader. Common knots for this situation are the Surgeon's Knot, Blood Knot and Nail Knot. Rod and reel anglers often tie fluorocarbon leader to braided or monofilament backing. Each one of those joints is a break point, so you need a knot that won't slip while maintaining a high percentage of line strength.

Double Uni Knot

If you need to connect a flourocarbon leader to monofilament backing, or to join different diameters of monofilament, the Double Uni Knot is ideal.

Like all specialty knots, the Double Uni takes practice to learn and perfect, but it is actually very simple to tie. Basically, it is merely two loops pulled together.

1. First, cut a long length of leader.

2. Lay the leader parallel to the main line.

3. With your non-dominant thumb and index finger, pinch the leader and main line together. You should have about 4 inches of leader dangling toward the rod.

4. Take the end of the leader pointing toward the rod and loop it backward.

5. Without releasing your pinch grip on the leader and main line, also pinch the end of the loop you just created. You should have 2-3 inches of leader remaining.

6. The next step is a dexterity exercise. Maintaining your pinch grip on the main line, leader and loop end, use a pinch grip with your dominant hand to press the top of the loop to your main line.

7. Maintaining the dominant hand pinch grip, use the tip of your index finger and middle finger to thread the leader tag through the loop toward you. Use your lips to pull the tag end through, if necessary. (When you master the process, you can twist the tag end through the loop. This is easier with large diameter line).

8. Do this four or five times, coiling the leader tag 4-5 times around the main line/leader line loop. You are actually tying the loop to the main line.

9. Moisten the main line/leader line union with your lips.

10. Maintaining both pinch points, pull the leader tag and the main line against each other to cinch down the knot.

11. Now, you will make a second loop 2-3 inches down the main line away from the first loop.

12. Repeat the process about 4 inches down the terminal end of the main line, except in reverse. For the second loop, use the main line tag end.

13. After cinching down the second loop, moisten both knots, as well as the line segment between the knots.

14. Pull the leader and main line in separate directions to connect the two knots into a single union knot.

Frank Saksa Knot

We learned this knot from Frank Saksa, a White River fishing guide. We are unable to find its proper name, so as far as we're concerned, it is the Saksa Knot until somebody corrects us. It connects a dropper line to a main line and is useful for Powerbait or salmon eggs on a dropper rig.

Again, it's easy to tie once you get the hang of it. It took me half a night to get the hang of it, but I am a slow learner. I trust you will pick it up much quicker.

1. Tie a Dipsey sinker to the end of your main line.

2. Pick a spot on your main line to tie the dropper line, say 24 inches above the sinker.

3. Cut the size dropper line you want. If you want a 12-inch dropper line, cut about 16 inches

4. At that point where you want the union, pinch a large loop in the main line with your dominant hand.

5. Pinch an equal size loop near the end of your dropper line and and overlap it with the main-line loop in your dominant hand.

6. With your non-dominant hand, wrap both loops one time around your dominant index finger.

7. Pinch them in place with your dominant thumb against your dominant index finger.

8. Wrap the tag end overhand four times over the stems of the loops on your index finger. Lift your finger with each pass and pinch each wrap against the stem.

9. Pull the dropper tag end upward through both loops.

10. Moisten the entire loop area.

11. Pull the dropper tag and the main-line tag in opposite directions until both loops come together to form a single union knot. The tag end should uncoil effortlessly off your index finger.

12. Attach a hook to the dropper.

One great thing about this knot is that if the sinker snags on the bottom, the sinker will break off while preserving your dropper line. If the dropper snags, the line will break at the joint.