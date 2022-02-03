U.S. weighs Yemen options after Houthi attacks on allies

WASHINGTON -- A clan-based militia government in Yemen is presenting the Biden administration with another foreign policy setback as the Houthis launch cross-border drone and ballistic-missile strikes rattling the oil and banking hubs of the Gulf.

In the face of three such strikes in as many weeks, U.S. officials are studying financial measures targeting the Houthis and the group's top figures.

Houthi attacks launched Monday have had the 2,000 American military personnel at Al-Dhafra Air Base in the United Arab Emirates capital sheltering in bunkers and firing Patriot missiles in response, a rare return of fire. The UAE claims its missile-defense batteries have intercepted the Houthi fire.

U.S. officials are scrambling to assure Gulf strategic allies, including Saudi Arabia and the UAE, of U.S. defensive support.

"America will have the backs of our friends in the region," President Joe Biden told reporters after Monday's strikes, which are among the factors in rising global petroleum prices.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke Tuesday to Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the de facto Emirati leader, on increased U.S. military measures, including sending the USS Cole guided missile destroyer to Abu Dhabi and deploying advanced fighter jets.

Biden's team began his administration distancing the U.S. from military involvement in Yemen's war, where both sides are accused of human rights abuses, and making a diplomatic push for peace talks. But Houthis scorned diplomats and their peace-talks initiative, and stepped up offensives instead.

"What I would hope ... is that is the administration has now recognized that strategy, whether it was right or wrong in February of 2021, is not working, has not worked, and therefore they need to change their approach," said Gerald Feierstein, the Obama administration's ambassador to Yemen from 2010-13.

The Saudi-led coalition battling the Houthis has intensified airstrikes, including on the Houthi-held capital, Sanaa, in retaliation for the Houthis' missile and drone strikes into the UAE, which follow sporadic strikes into Saudi territory.

Houthis "feel that they can get away with whatever they can get away with right now," said Fatima Abo Alasrar, a Yemen and Gulf analyst with the Washington-based Middle East Institute. "Because it would be disastrous if the U.S. or other countries intervene."

After the Houthis began their current strikes into the UAE, Biden told reporters last month he was considering returning the Houthis to the list of foreign terrorist groups, a designation former President Donald Trump made in his last days in office.

Biden took the Houthis off the terrorist list as one of his first acts. Saudis and the Emiratis have pushed to put them back on. The designation restricts financial and other dealings with the Houthis.

Opponents say the designation had little impact on the Houthis, an insular group with few financial dealings overseas, but devastated food and fuel shipments into Yemen, where some 80% of the population lives under the de facto Houthi government.

Humanitarian groups say even the hint of relisting by the U.S. could scare away food and fuel businesses, driving up costs and putting necessities out of the reach of many.

Information for this article was contributed by Matthew Lee of The Associated Press.

FILE - Armed Houthi fighters attend the funeral procession of Houthi rebel fighters who were killed in recent fighting with forces of Yemen's internationally recognized government, in Sanaa, Yemen, on Nov. 24, 2021. A clan-based militia government in the Arab world's poorest country is presenting the Biden administration with its latest foreign policy frustrations. Yemen's Houthis have launched three cross-border strikes with drones and ballistic missiles into the United Arab Emirates in as many weeks. (AP Photo/Hani Mohammed, File)

