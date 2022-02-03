Warren students earn National Career Readiness Certifications

Warren School District is participating in the ACT WorkKeys assessment, and several students will graduate from Warren High School with the opportunity to receive the National Career Readiness Certification (NCRC.)

As of December, 52 seniors and 18 juniors have received the NCRC certification. Warren High School and Southeast Arkansas Community Based Education Center (SEACBEC) will continue working with students to provide this opportunity, according to a news release.

Act 319 of 2021 prompted the state Board of Education to approve the ACT WorkKeys assessment for all high school students to have the opportunity to earn a nationally-recognized work readiness certificate before they graduate, according to the release.

The NCRC is a nationally recognized credential with no expiration date. It verifies to employers that a student possesses the skills needed to be successful in the workplace. Many local industries require the NCRC in the hiring process, including aerospace and defense companies like Aerojet Rocketdyne and General Dynamics, according to the release.

Career and technical courses in the program include medical, accounting, agriculture, criminal justice, construction, computer networking and welding.