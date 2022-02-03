What lies ahead

There are many scenarios that could play out in Ukraine, but one version among them stands out in bold relief. So I've decided to write up this "future history" before it happens. While I could claim the gift of prophecy (come early March, at the latest), I prefer instead to credit the proposition that the best predictor of future behavior is past behavior.

Here's what's going to happen:

1. Putin's government will declare that its demands for stripping Ukraine of any future protection from Soviet domination (yes, I said "Soviet") have been ignored by Washington and Europe, leaving Russia no choice but to save Ukraine's Russian-speaking citizens from an imaginary genocide by the Kyiv government (see Hitler, Czechoslovakia, 1938).

2. 100,000 Russian troops will pour across the border from east, north and south, in response to a false-flag operation by Russian troops in fake Ukrainian uniforms (see Hitler, Poland, 1939) or to some staged atrocity against Russian civilians, blamed on Ukraine (Moscow apartment bombings, 1999).

Alternatively, the fig leaf of phony justifications may be dispensed with altogether (Stalin, the other half of Poland, 1939; Putin, Crimea, February 2014).

3. In the past, Putin has said that he could be in Kyiv "in two weeks." Now, with Russian troops deployed in Belarus, just 150 miles north of Kyiv, the timetable shrinks to a few days.

So, within 7-14 days, Putin will have taken the Ukrainian capital and installed a new government, comprised of bargain-basement domestic traitors who will do Moscow's bidding in exchange for power, cash and the usual perks (see Hitler/Petain, Vichy France, 1941; Brezhnev/Husak, Czechoslovakia, 1969). Every nation, of course, has its own share of corruptible sellouts (our last president's administration boasted numerous examples).

4. Nations of the still democratic West will rant, rave and apply financial sanctions while Russian troops perform victory dances in Kyiv's main square to the applause of a few hired extras. Putin will then withdraw most Russian troops to a new border that adds significant territory to Russia proper and leaves Ukraine diminished, landlocked, and subservient.

5. The Russian-installed government in Kyiv, backed by FSB (aka KGB, MVD, NKVD, Cheka) operatives and the remaining Russian troops, will be charged with mopping up any popular resistance to the new regime (see Stalin, Khrushchev, Brezhnev; Eastern Europe; 1948, 1956, 1968).

6. All the above will be accomplished to the time-honored under-reporting of deaths, injuries and general devastation by the Kremlin's Office of Falsified Statistics (Afghanistan, 1979-1989).

The common historical thread here is the way in which dictators everywhere operate. So when Moscow's American shills say we have no vital interests in Ukraine (see Tucker Carlson, Fox News) they ignore how vital it is that the world's democracies stop dictators in their tracks wherever, whenever, and however they can.

There are, of course, limits to what we can do now to preserve an independent, Western-leaning Ukraine, but we've had since the 2014 sneak invasion of Crimea to foresee and prepare for this--and we didn't. Barack Obama took only half-measures, and Donald Trump actively undermined Ukraine by holding aid hostage to his extortion demands. The only good news in all this is that the new Iron Curtain will come slamming down about 600 miles east of the old one. For now.

I would like nothing more than for my "future history" to prove inaccurate, but the trajectory of "past history" points strongly to the scenario I've described, with only minor variations likely.

By the way, hats off to Mary Walker for her recent letter (Voices, Jan. 26) pinpointing what Putin and his new Soviet Union are all about. She belongs at the State Department.

Alex Mironoff of Fayetteville is a Ph.D. in experimental psychology (UA) with undergraduate and graduate degrees from Harvard with specialization in Russian language/literature and Soviet-era studies. He is retired from the UA College of Engineering, but spent most of his career in corporate America.