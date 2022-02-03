Wildcats pull away from Commodores

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Davion Mintz scored 21 points off the bench, hitting a three-pointer during a pivotal 11-2 run, and No. 5 Kentucky overcame nearly blowing a double-digit lead to survive Vanderbilt 77-70 on Wednesday night.

The Wildcats (18-4, 7-2 SEC) twice led by 10 in the second half, but the Commodores eventually closed to 56-53 with 9:28 remaining. Keion Brooks Jr. answered with a jumper, Lance Ware made a free throw and Mintz took Sahvir Wheeler's baseline pass to make a wide-open three-pointer from the right corner for a 62-53 advantage with 7:23 remaining.

Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe (17 rebounds, 11 points) followed Scotty Pippen Jr.'s basket with three free throws before TyTy Washington Jr.'s jumper off made it 69-57. Mintz added two free throws as Kentucky earned its 11th consecutive series victory over the Commodores.

Pippen had 33 points for his second 30-point outing this season against Kentucky, making 11 of 23 from the floor. Jordan Wright had 14 points for the Commodores (11-10, 3-6).

In another SEC game Wednesday night, Myreon Jones had 18 points and five three-pointers, Tyree Appleby (Jacksonville) scored all 17 of his points in the second half and Florida beat Missouri 66-65 in a game moved ahead six hours due to a winter storm. Florida made 17 consecutive free throws over the final 7:55 -- with eight coming from Appleby in the closing three minutes. Anthony Duruji added 14 points and Phlandrous Fleming scored 12 for Florida (14-8, 4-5 SEC). Ronnie DeGray III scored 13 points for Missouri (8-13, 2-6).

MEN'S TOP 25

In Top 25 men's games, Jaden Ivey scored 21 points and Zach Edey added 14 points and 12 rebounds, leading No. 4 Purdue to an 88-73 win over Minnesota. Purdue (19-3, 8-3 Big Ten) has won four in a row and seven of its last eight games. ... Fabian White Jr. scored 16 of his career high-tying 21 points in the first half and No. 6 Houston beat Tulane 73-62. White also surpassed 1,000 points in his career at Houston (19-2, 8-0 American) and finished with eight rebounds. Kevin Cross (Mills) had 17 points and six rebounds for Tulane (9-10, 6-4). ... Zach Freemantle scored 23 points and No. 21 Xavier overcame a miserable three-point shooting night to beat Butler 68-66. Xavier (16-5, 6-4 Big East) matched its season low in three-pointers, going just 3 for 17. Chuck Harris and Jayden Taylor each scored 18 points for Butler (11-11, 4-7).

WOMEN'S TOP 25

In women's Top 25 action, Liz Scott made a layup with 6 seconds left and No. 18 Oklahoma won 78-77 at ninth-ranked Baylor. After a timeout, Baylor got one more shot but Jordan Lewis missed on a drive to the basket. Madi Williams had 20 points and Scott 16 after her second consecutive game-winning shot for the Sooners (19-3, 8-2 Big 12). Taylor Robertson scored 14 points. Sarah Andrews had 23 points for the Bears (15-5, 5-3). ... Olivia Nelson-Ododa and Christyn Williams (Central Arkansas Christian) scored 17 points apiece, and 10th-ranked UConn shook off a slow start to beat Creighton 76-56 with an ill Coach Geno Auriemma in the locker room the entire game. Creighton (15-6, 10-3 Big East) went without a field goal for more than six minutes spanning the halves while UConn went on an 18-0 run to erase a 32-20 deficit. The Huskies (14-4, 9-0) went on to their fifth consecutive win as associate head coach Chris Dailey filled in for Auriemma. ... Emily Ryan and Lexi Donarski scored 15 points apiece and No. 11 Iowa State used a dominant third quarter to defeat No. 25 Kansas State 70-55. Ryan had 8 assists, 6 rebounds, 4 steals and 2 blocks. Ashley Joens had 11 points and 12 rebounds. Nyamer Diew added 10 points for the Cyclones (19-3, 8-2 Big 12).

Missouri's Jarron Coleman, right, and Florida's Brandon McKissic, left, fight over for the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)



Florida's Niels Lane laughs after being fouled during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. Florida won 66-65. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)



Florida's Tuongthach Gatkek, center, celebrates after beating Missouri 66-65 in an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. Florida won 66-65. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)



Florida's Brandon McKissic, left, falls to the court in front of Missouri's Jarron Coleman, right, after McKissic was fouled during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)



Missouri's Kaleb Brown, right, chases down a loose ball in front of Florida's CJ Felder, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)



Missouri's Kobe Brown, left, and Florida's Brandon McKissic, right, collide during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)



Florida's Phlandrous Fleming Jr., right, saves the ball from going out of bounds in front of Missouri's Kaleb Brown, left, and Kobe Brown, center, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)



Missouri's Trevon Brazile, right, shoots past Florida's Myreon Jones, left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. Florida won 66-65. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

