Winter storm brings snow, sleet and power outages to parts of Arkansas

Power outages are on the rise across much of Arkansas on Thursday morning as winter precipitation makes its way across the state.

Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories are in effect through Thursday night, with significant snow accumulations expected across northwest and north-central Arkansas and significant snow/sleet and ice accumulations across much of the remainder of state, particularly in central and eastern Arkansas, according to the National Weather Service in North Little Rock.

Snow flurries were reported this morning in Fayetteville, according to the weather service, with reports of light snow in Fort Smith and Harrison.

Central Arkansas was seeing a mix of wintry precipitation, with reports of sleet in many locations including the Little Rock Metro area. Southwest Arkansas was seeing mostly rain.

Parts of eastern Arkansas were experiencing mixed precipitation, which led to several power outages across the area.

Entergy Arkansas reported 16,151 outages across the state at about 9:45 a.m., with most occurring in eastern Arkansas. The utility's power outage map showed 3,893 customers without power in Poinsett County in northeast Arkansas. Phillips County was reporting 3,899 outages, and Arkansas County was reporting 1,947.

Only 59 outages were reported in Pulaski County, according to the utility.

Electric Cooperative of Arkansas also reported significant outages across the state, with 1,898 cooperative members without service in Lincoln County, 919 without power in Cleveland County and 790 without power in Grant County.

