Winter storm causes closures across Arkansas; dangerous cold, icy roads in forecast





Schools, city offices, courts and businesses are closed in areas across Arkansas today because of a winter storm that was projected to dump half a foot of snow on Northwest Arkansas and cover most of the state in ice.

The storm stretches from New Mexico to Maine.

In Arkansas, preemptive closure decisions were made Wednesday as temperatures began to fall and forecasters warned of slick roads.

"Power outages will be LIKELY and you should prepare now!" said the National Weather Service office in North Little Rock. "Travel will be very treacherous if not impossible!"

In its Wednesday evening briefing, the weather service predicted dangerous ice accumulations for much of Arkansas through today.

The greatest accumulations -- from 0.5 to 0.75 inches of ice -- were forecast for a swath of the state from Sheridan through Pine Bluff to Brinkley.

Accumulations from 0.24 to 0.5 inches of ice were forecast for a larger section of south, central and eastern Arkansas -- including Little Rock, Hot Springs, Jonesboro and West Memphis.

"One-eighth inch of freezing rain coating tree limbs and lines can begin to cause outages by breaking limbs hanging over power lines," according to Entergy Arkansas, which provides electricity to about 722,000 customers in 63 Arkansas counties.

A half-inch accumulation of ice can add 500 pounds to power lines or tree limbs, which can break and fall onto people and property, according to the utility.

Winds can exacerbate the situation.

"Ice accumulation on trees, power lines, etc. will make them extremely susceptible to strong wind gusts," according to the weather service briefing. "Widespread and significant damage to trees and power lines is possible in parts of northeast, central and southern Arkansas where gusts exceed 30 mph.

"Wind chill values will fall to dangerous levels with a significant threat to life for people and animals that do not have adequate heating and shelter, especially where power outages occur."

Dave Parker, a spokesman with the Arkansas Department of Transportation, said the agency would deploy "strike teams" to hard-hit parts of the state today. Parker said some of them will be equipped with chain saws in case trees need to be cleared from roads.

Transportation Department teams began pre-treating highways Wednesday and would continue to do so with either salt or brine, said Parker. Interstates, main highways and overpasses were priorities, he said.

Entergy Arkansas will have 3,000 workers in strategic locations across the state to begin assessments, repairs and restoration of electric service as soon as it's safe to do so, according to a news release. They include transmission and distribution line workers, drone and helicopter operators, and safety and logistics managers.

Sleet started falling at about 7 p.m. Wednesday in Fayetteville -- with snow expected to follow -- as the storm moved into Arkansas.

Northwest Arkansas could get 6 to 8 inches of snow by tonight, said Mike Teague, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Tulsa.

Little Rock is projected to have a high of 30 degrees today, with wind chill values as low as 17 degrees. Tonight's low temperature is projected to be 21 degrees in Little Rock, with a wind chill value as low as 11 degrees.

Fayetteville was forecast to have a high of 21 degrees today, with wind chill values as low as minus 2 degrees. Tonight's low in Fayetteville is forecast to be 11 degrees with a wind chill value as low as 4 degrees.

Low temperatures will be well below freezing across Arkansas on Saturday morning.

"As Arctic air spills into the state from the northwest, temperatures will plummet into the teens and 20s on Friday morning," according to the weather service briefing. "By Saturday morning, colder air will be in place as temperatures fall into the single digits to near 20 degrees. Wind chill values Friday morning will be below zero in the north to the teens central and south."

After a cold start Saturday morning, temperatures are expected to warm into the upper 30s in Fayetteville and Little Rock.

By Sunday, Little Rock is forecast to have a high of 42 degrees, while it will be about three degrees colder in Fayetteville.

Farther south in El Dorado, which is projected to have a Saturday morning low of 19 degrees, the temperature is forecast to reach 43 degrees later that day and 52 degrees Sunday.





Daniel Cushing, a senior lineman, gets his truck ready Wednesday at the Entergy center on West Markham Street in Little Rock. Entergy Arkansas will have 3,000 workers in strategic locations across the state to move quickly to restore power to customers affected by freezing rain and ice. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staci Vandagriff)





