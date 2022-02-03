Winter weather makes way to Northwest Arkansas, moving more slowly than expected

Be prepared

Source: NWA Democrat-Gazette

Northwest Arkansas woke up today to a winter weather mess if the forecast was correct.

A system of freezing temperatures, chilling wind and precipitation took its time moving into the region Wednesday. Initial forecasts predicted potentially damaging ice accumulations changing to snowfall as temperatures dropped throughout the day.

Sleet hit Fayetteville about 6:30 p.m. and continued into the night. Meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Tulsa predicted the moisture would turn to snow in the early morning hours.

"It's taking its sweet time," said Mike Teague with the service. "We've just noticed the whole eastward push of this system is just a hair slower than we thought and all the models thought."

Snow was falling in northern Benton County by 8 p.m., with sleet whitening the ground in the rest of Northwest Arkansas.

Total snowfall accumulation in Fayetteville could be around 6 inches, Teague said. The River Valley could see a little less, maybe about 3 inches. Ice patches should be expected throughout, he said.

The bottom line is: Everyone will get a little bit of something, Teague said.

"It'll be rain and sleet becoming snow -- just a whole big ugly winter weather mess for a while," he said.

Driving hazards and extreme cold will pose the biggest risk to the region, Teague said. A hazardous weather outlook from the service predicted wind gusts up to 20 mph today. Temperatures in the teens combined with the strong winds could result in a wind chill of zero degrees or lower.

"It's not just uncomfortable," Teague said. "It can be dangerous if you're caught out in it and you're not prepared for it and you're not dressed well."

The snow likely will keep up intermittently until Friday morning or early afternoon. However, temperatures likely won't reach above freezing until Saturday. Sunday will be about the same. Temperatures could reach the 40s by Monday.

"It takes a while once you get ice and snow on the ground to get that gone and for your temperatures to reflect that," Teague said.

Road crews in Fayetteville pretreated major streets before precipitation hit Wednesday and will be on a 24-hour schedule through the weekend, said Terry Gulley, the city's deputy public works director.

Emergency services personnel in the city were prepared to deal with whatever comes their way, Fire Chief Brad Hardin said. Fayetteville also partners with Washington County and Red Cross to provide emergency shelter to residents in the event of widespread disaster or power outages, he said.

Brian Lester, Washington County attorney and chief of staff for County Judge Joseph Wood, said crews prepared for a winter storm.

Lester said the Road Department crews are on two 12-hour shifts and snowplows and trucks are ready if needed. Washington County does not pretreat roads but uses trucks to spread gravel on slick or dangerous spots once they have been identified.

"Right now, it's a waiting game," Lester said Wednesday afternoon.

Chief Deputy Jay Cantrell with the Washington County Sheriff's Office, said the office had all of its four-wheel drive vehicles ready for use, and deputies will be able to respond to calls.

Officer Adam McInnis with the Bentonville Police Department said officers will use four-wheel drive vehicles this morning to deal with weather-related calls for service.

About one-third of the department's fleet of 100 vehicles has four-wheel drive, he said.

When snow or ice impacts streets, the department sees an uptick in minor traffic accidents, such as one vehicle rear-ending another at a stoplight, or when a vehicle making a turn slides into another car, he said.

McInnis advised people to remain at home if possible, but, if travel is necessary, leave ample time to get your destination.

The Bentonville Street Department started to pretreat hills, bridges and intersections around 1 p.m. Wednesday, said Dennis Birge, city transportation director. Crews then moved to five-lane roads and three-lane roads after that, he said.

The city has 13 vehicles equipped to push snow or spread salt and sand, Birge said.

Benton County officials played a wait-and-see game with the weather Wednesday, but with no rain, sleet or snow falling some road crews had been sent home by midafternoon. Plans were to work the rest of the afternoon on an on-call basis, said Jay Frasier, county administrator of public services.

STREET TREATMENT Marty Townsend with the Rogers Street Department takes a break on Wednesday Feb. 2 2022 while spreading pretreament on the city's bridges. The truck carries liquid treatment soluntion and a sand mixture. Townsend took a break to help direct traffic at a construction site near downtown Rogers. Go to nwaonline.com/220203Daily/ to see more photos. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)

