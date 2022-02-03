Witness talks of polarized voting





Voting in Arkansas is not only polarized along party lines but has long been polarized along racial lines, according to one expert who testified Wednesday in federal court in the lawsuit over the state's new legislative boundaries.

That was the conclusion of Lisa Handley, a redistricting expert brought in by plaintiffs in the case that was filed by ACLU lawyers on behalf of the Arkansas State Conference NAACP and the Arkansas Public Policy Panel.

Handley also testified that racial polarization in the voting booth in Arkansas matches the polarization in some other jurisdictions "but none are more polarized" than in Arkansas.

The ACLU filed the lawsuit against the Arkansas Board of Apportionment, comprised of the state's three top constitutional officers: Republicans Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Attorney General Leslie Rutledge and Secretary of State John Thurston.

The board is tasked with the once-a-decade redrawing of legislative boundaries in Arkansas after the decennial census.

The lawsuit is challenging the board's new districts for the state House of Representatives, claiming that the new map dilutes the influence of Black voters.

This week's preliminary injunction hearing is to determine whether the map should be struck down before the May primary election -- the first election to employ the newly drawn districts.

Handley, an elections expert with more than 30 years of experience throughout the nation and in numerous foreign elections, testified for several hours Wednesday regarding her methodology for a report she supplied to the ACLU that concluded that polarization impedes Black political candidates from achieving success at the polls in districts where Black voters don't have a majority.

Assistance Solicitor General Asher Steinberg of the Arkansas attorney general's office spent more than two hours cross-examining Handley through testimony that was often highly technical and confusing to the attorneys, to U.S. District Judge Lee Rudofsky and occasionally even the witness herself as she struggled to understand what Steinberg was trying to get at with some of his questions.

At one point, Steinberg asked about state Rep. Jay Richardson, D-Fort Smith, a Black Democrat who was elected in 2018 to succeed former Rep. George McGill, who is also Black and had served since his election in 2012. Richardson's House District 78, Steinberg pointed out, is majority white, which he suggested may invalidate Handley's conclusions about Black candidates in majority white districts.

Handley disagreed, pointing out that both men never had opposition in any of their House races, although she said she did not know why.

But, she said "if white voters had not voted to put [Richardson] in office, there's nothing the Black voters could have done about it because there aren't enough Black voters to overcome the white vote."

State Rep. Vivian Flowers, D-Pine Bluff, testified that when she was doing graduate school studies in civic engagement she traveled to a number of areas of the state where she learned much that has shaped her political sensibilities.

"Two things struck me," she said. "First, how so many people regard elections as not mattering in their lives, thinking it doesn't matter and telling me they'll put whoever they want in office anyway."

She said she ran into a lot of people who didn't try to register to vote because they had felony convictions.

"They didn't know in Arkansas you can restore your right to vote -- there's just steps you have to take," she said.

Flowers said the 2021 legislative session was a challenging one from the standpoint of a Black Arkansan with the passage of the state's so-called Stand Your Ground law and what she termed as a watered-down hate crimes bill making it out of the Legislature.

Asked why it is important for Black people to be elected to the Legislature, Flowers said the issue is representation.

"Why is it important for Blacks to be elected?" she said.

"The same reason it's important for women to be elected, for farmers to be elected in an agricultural state, for vets to be elected."

Rudofsky announced that because of a winter storm warning, the federal courthouse will be closed today.

The ACLU will resume its arguments Friday at 9 a.m., weather permitting.







