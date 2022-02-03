Sections
Woman injured in downtown Little Rock shooting

by Grant Lancaster | Today at 7:48 p.m.
The lights of a police vehicle are shown in a June 24, 2021 AP file photo. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

A shooting in downtown Little Rock on Thursday evening left a woman injured, a police spokesman said.

The shooting stemmed from an argument between two people, Little Rock Police Department spokesman Mark Edwards said at 7 p.m. Thursday.

It was not immediately clear how severe the person’s injuries were, Edwards said. He had heard that the woman was in surgery.

The Little Rock Police Department dispatch log shows a "shooting in progress" call at the downtown Little Rock address at 4:35 p.m. Thursday.

Edwards noted that Little Rock police officials have said that recent shootings in the city are mostly by people who are unable to solve disagreements without resorting to a gun.

