Zebras' Crutchfield leads Spa City win

Courtney Crutchfield scored a career-high 40 points, and Pine Bluff High School took the message from its last game against Hot Springs to heart by scoring a more decisive 87-53 victory at Hot Springs' Trojan Arena on Tuesday.

Hot Springs nearly completed a comeback from trailing by 20 points with 4:42 left on Jan. 20, only for Pine Bluff to stave off the attempt and win 60-56. The Zebras (13-6, 7-0 in 5A-South), who have won 20 of their last 21 conference games, who were tied with Lake Hamilton for first place in the conference going into Tuesday, left nothing to chance with Crutchfield's all-out performance this time.

Troy'reon Ramos and Jordon Harris each scored 14 points and Deriyon Graydon scored 8 for the Zebras, who will host Lake Hamilton in a first-place battle tonight. Tipoff is at approximately 7.

Hot Springs fell to 7-12 and 2-4, a half-game behind White Hall for fourth place in the 5A-South.

Watson Chapel 66, Camden Fairview 33

In Camden, Antwon Emsweller powered the Wildcats (13-8, 7-2 in 4A-8) with 24 points, 10 rebounds and a block as they doubled up the Cardinals (10-7, 4-4), who are fighting to stay in fourth place in the conference.

Khamani Cooper scored 17 points, had 4 rebounds and made 4 assists; Christopher Fountain totaled 15 points, 9 rebounds and 2 assists; and Ja'Kori Phillips and Hampton Hall combined for 10 points and 11 rebounds in the win.

Watson Chapel will visit Hamburg on Friday. The Watson Chapel girls team is scheduled to host Warren today.

***

Also Tuesday: Episcopal Collegiate defeated Dollarway 68-58 in boys action, and in girls basketball, Pine Bluff defeated Hot Springs 41-27.