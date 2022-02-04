1 woman injured in shooting in LR

Police were investigating a shooting in downtown Little Rock on Thursday evening that left a woman injured, a police spokesman said.

The shooting stemmed from an argument between two people, Little Rock Police spokesman Mark Edwards said at 7 p.m. Thursday.

It was not immediately clear how severe the person's injuries were, Edwards said, but last he heard, she was in surgery for the wound, which was either to her head or to her hand.

The Little Rock Police dispatch log shows a 'shooting in progress' call at that address at 4:35 p.m.

The apparent circumstances of the incident match previous statements by Little Rock Police officials that the shootings in the city come mostly from people who are unable to solve disagreements without resorting to a gun, Edwards said.