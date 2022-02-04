2 Arkansas inmates injured in fight at Calico Rock prison Wednesday

Two inmates at the North Central Unit in Calico Rock were injured late Wednesday during a disturbance that occurred in multiple barracks, according to an Arkansas Department of Corrections news release.

Staff with the Arkansas Department of Corrections responded Wednesday night to a disturbance involving inmates in three barracks who were reportedly being noncompliant, the release said. Two inmates suffered injuries during the disturbance that required treatment at hospitals outside of the prison.

Responding staff were able to regain full control of the barracks without any injuries, the release said.