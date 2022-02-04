2 Little Rock men face felony charges after encounter with pistol-packing 80-year-old Hot Springs woman

HOT SPRINGS -- A man and teen from Little Rock were arrested on felony charges Tuesday in the attack and robbery of an 80-year-old woman.

John Christopher Moravec, 20, and Mark Avrum Joseph Batt, 18, were taken into custody shortly after 8 p.m. and each was charged with first-degree battery, robbery, and first-degree criminal mischief.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Garland County sheriff's Sgt. Jon Lane and Deputy Susan Musler responded to a 911 call from a residence in the 100 block of Hildreth Road regarding a criminal mischief incident where the actors were still on the scene "stuck in the backyard."

The female homeowner was in her backyard "yelling for help" after confronting two men in a maroon 1994 GMC pickup who were in her yard, the report said.

Musler said she could hear "what sounded like an engine accelerating and decelerating repeatedly" after arriving at the front of the residence. Deputies said they went to the rear of the residence where they saw two white males in a GMC pickup "actively spinning their tires."

The homeowner was standing in front of the vehicle "yelling for help" as the tires continued to spin. Musler ordered the driver to turn off the vehicle and get out, and noted there appeared to be "significant damage" to the backyard where the truck had been driving, the report said.

She noted the suspects "made a circle leaving deep ruts in the grass in what appeared to be an attempt to leave the same way they had entered." Rather than stopping and backing up, they drove in a circle, causing more than $1,000 in damage, the report said.

The woman told deputies she had her pistol and had fired "a couple of rounds" in the "general direction" of the two males -- "not at them" -- in an attempt to "scare them off." She told Musler she didn't know either of the suspects.

She said the passenger, later identified as Moravec, had run at her and taken the pistol from her, knocking her to the ground where he "kicked her in the face," causing serious injury.

The woman was transported by LifeNet to CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs where it was noted she had "a very large lump" on her face "approximately the size of a golf ball" protruding from her left cheek. Deputies also noted she was covered in mud, including in her hair and on her face.

The woman stated the driver, later identified as Batt, took her phone from her after the first suspect took her pistol.

Deputy Chandler Overton called the victim's phone number and a phone "sitting in plain view" inside the truck began to ring. He also located a holster inside the truck that belonged to the victim.

Moravec made a spontaneous statement that he threw the gun over the fence because the woman had shot at them, the report said. Deputies located the gun, a Smith and Wesson .38 Special, on the other side of the fence covered in mud and determined three rounds had been fired from it.

Batt reportedly told deputies they were going to see his sister and "went to the wrong house" and that was how they ended up at the victim's home. Batt and Moravec were taken into custody at that time.

According to court records, Moravec has no prior criminal history, but Batt has misdemeanor charges of third-degree domestic battery and violation of a no-contact order pending from arrests in December 2021 in Pulaski County.