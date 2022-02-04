2 people injured in Little Rock shooting

A shooting near Reservoir Park in Little Rock on Friday evening left two people injured, a police spokesman said.

Officers with the Little Rock Police Department were still gathering evidence at a crime scene on Sanford Drive, about a mile northeast of the North Rodney Parham Road exit off Interstate 430, at around 7 p.m. Friday.

However, preliminary information suggested that the gunfire came after an argument between neighbors, police spokesman Mark Edwards said.

The condition of the two shooting victims was not immediately available Friday night.

The police dispatch log showed two reports of shooting near the 2000 block of Sanford Drive at around 5:50 p.m. Friday.