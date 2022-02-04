3 of Arkansas' U.S. House incumbents file reports showing at least $1M in campaign cash

WASHINGTON -- Incumbents in Arkansas' congressional delegation are flush with campaign money as they seek reelection this year, according to Federal Election Commission filings.

Nearly all of Arkansas' all-Republican congressional delegation entered the new year with at least $1 million in their campaign war chests.

U.S. Rep. Rick Crawford of Jonesboro, who had a cash-on-hand total of $377,740 at the end of last year, was the only Arkansas member to not reach that threshold.

His campaign committee reported spending $66,951 in the fourth quarter last year and bringing in $143,981 during that same time period.

The fourth quarter of 2021 covered October, November and December. Arkansas' members in Congress are well-established Republicans and FEC filings show they are dominating their opponents on the fundraising front.

Crawford ran unopposed in the 2020 general election and has trounced Democrats in past elections. State Rep. Brandt Smith of Jonesboro has announced plans to run against Crawford in this year's Republican primary.

Smith's campaign reported only having $7,207 at the end of the fourth quarter.

[RELATED: Full coverage of elections in Arkansas » arkansasonline.com/elections/]

State Rep. Monte Hodges, a Democrat, announced he's running for Arkansas' 1st Congressional District seat. Hodges remained adamant Wednesday about staying in the race despite the head of the Democratic Party of Arkansas urging the lawmaker to bow out of the contest.

Hodges, in an interview with the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Wednesday, said he was falsely accused of child molestation about two decades ago.

Police documents show that Hodges was the subject of a Blytheville Police Department investigation in 2003 and had been accused of molesting a boy, who was 4 years old during the investigation.

A prosecutor declined to charge Hodges. The prosecutor cited the child's age and reported that the boy was the only witness.

Arkansas' 1st Congressional District covers Northeast Arkansas and stretches south through the Delta on the state's eastern border.

In Arkansas, perhaps the most high-profile congressional race this election cycle is over the Senate seat held by Republican John Boozman of Rogers.

Boozman's campaign earlier this week announced a fourth-quarter haul of more than $1.1 million. That brings the campaign's cash-on-hand total to more than $3.5 million at the end of the fourth quarter, according to the FEC filing.

Jake Bequette, a former NFL player, is a primary challenger to Boozman. Bequette's campaign committee reported having a cash-on-hand total of more than $411,000 at the end of the year.

U.S. Rep. Bruce Westerman represents the state's 4th Congressional District and his campaign committee entered the new year with more than $1.29 million, according to the FEC filing. As of midday Thursday, no other candidates have filed documents with the FEC indicating they are running in the 4th Congressional District.

The campaign committee for Rep. French Hill of Little Rock, a Republican incumbent in Arkansas' 2nd Congressional District, reported having a cash-on-hand total of $1,538,542 at the end of 2021. The committee's fourth-quarter haul was $405,229, and it spent $148,287 during that same time period.

Hill won by more than 10 percentage points in the 2020 general election and is a four-term incumbent.

The campaign committee for Conrad Reynolds, who says he is running to challenge Hill, reported a cash-on-hand total of more than $22,000 at the end of the fourth quarter.

Reynolds told the Democrat-Gazette he was running for the seat during the fourth quarter. Reynolds' campaign committee brought in more than $24,000 in total during the quarter, according to his FEC filings.

U.S. Rep. Steve Womack's campaign committee received $286,106 during the fourth quarter. After spending $123,621, Womack's campaign committee had a cash-on-hand total of $1,728,300 heading into the new year.

Womack, of Rogers, represents the state's 3rd Congressional District.

Neil Kumar, a far-right candidate who supports an end to "birthright citizenship," has announced that he plans to challenge Womack for the seat. His campaign reported having $37,431 at the end of the fourth quarter.

Lauren Mallett-Hays, a speech-language pathologist, has said she is running as a Democratic challenger for the 3rd Congressional District. Her campaign reported having $2,617 cash on hand at the end of last year.