6 juveniles seen as behind bomb threats

Bomb threats targeted historically Black colleges and universities in Arkansas for the second time in as many months earlier this week when three Little Rock-area campuses went on alert.

Those schools, along with the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff in January, are among a long list of historically Black colleges and universities across the U.S. that have been targeted by six juveniles, an unidentified law enforcement official told multiple news outlets including NBC and CNN.

It was not clear if the official was associated with the FBI, which most recently issued a statement about its investigation into the threats Wednesday afternoon, a day after threats were reported at Philander Smith, Arkansas Baptist and Shorter colleges.

"The FBI Joint Terrorism Task Forces are leading the investigation into the nationwide series of bomb threats to Historically Black Colleges and Universities and houses of worship," the FBI wrote. "This investigation is of the highest priority for the Bureau and involves more than 20 FBI field offices across the country. These threats are being investigated as racially or ethnically motivated violent extremism and hate crimes. We are working closely with our local, state and federal law enforcement partners; coordinating with the targeted institutions; and meeting with academia and faith leaders to share information."

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, citing a police report, revealed that a caller claiming to be a neo-Nazi told authorities he set C4 plastic explosive charges at Philander Smith and another school nearby, believed to be Arkansas Baptist College, as well as a van at Shorter College.

"Although at this time no explosive devices have been found at any of the locations, the FBI takes all threats with the utmost seriousness, and we are committed to thoroughly and aggressively investigating these threats," the FBI wrote. The bureau added it could not provide further details due to the ongoing probe.

"We will continue our work to make sure all races and religions feel safe in their communities, schools and places of worship," the FBI continued.

According to NBC News, 13 historically Black colleges and universities received bomb threats this week, including Mississippi Valley State, Alcorn State and Jackson State universities. Those schools along with UAPB compete in the Southwestern Athletic Conference.

UAPB, in addition to at least seven other schools per media reports, received a bomb threat Jan. 4 when most residential students had not yet returned to their dormitories from the holiday break.

Since then, university spokesperson Stephanie Jackson said, security has increased to support UAPB police patrols, and entrances were altered to limit traffic flow in and out of campus. Jackson added that school Chancellor Laurence B. Alexander, other historically Black colleges and universities in the state and the FBI Little Rock field office have plans to meet about the threats, and Alexander said he and his administration take the threats seriously, and continue to make the safety and well-being of students a top priority.

"While law enforcement continues its investigation into the bomb threats made against HBCUs across the country, it is extremely troubling that students must be concerned about their safety," Alexander said. "UAPB takes all threats seriously, and our police department is coordinating with local, state, and federal law enforcement to ensure our campus remains open and safe."

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration announced a disaster distress helpline for people seeking help in dealing with mental or emotional effects of the bomb threats. The number is (800) 985-5990, and counselors are available around the clock.

An option for deaf or hard-of-hearing American Sign Language users is available by dialing the same number from a videophone-enabled device or via the "ASL Now" link at DisasterDistress.samhsa.gov.

The FBI asked anyone who observes anything suspicious or has information about potential threats to report it to law enforcement immediately, call the local FBI field office or submit a tip to tips.fbi.gov. The Little Rock field office can be reached at (501) 221-9100.