The world in brief: 7 Pakistani soldiers, 13 attackers killed

7 Pakistani soldiers, 13 attackers killed

QUETTA, Pakistan -- Twin attacks by separatists on Pakistani military posts in the volatile southwestern Baluchistan province triggered intense firefights that lasted hours and killed seven soldiers and 13 assailants, Pakistan's interior minister and the military said Thursday.

A recently formed separatist group, the Baluchistan Nationalist Army, had claimed responsibility for the attacks late Wednesday in a Twitter post.

In one of the attacks, four soldiers and nine militants were killed when the assailants raided a security camp in Baluchistan's remote Naushki district on Wednesday evening. The other attack, on a security post in the province's Panjgur area, killed three soldiers and four militants, according to a statement released by the military.

Pakistan's Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said the attacks were successfully repulsed. The military said Thursday that a total of 13 assailants were killed, revising an earlier, higher figure.

The military said that along with the seven "martyred soldiers," four others were wounded.

Also Thursday, gunmen shot and killed two policemen and wounded another near a bazar in Nowshera, according to local police official Umar Khan. The Pakistani Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack in a Twitter post.

German archbishop: Ease celibacy rules

BERLIN -- A prominent German archbishop advocated loosening celibacy rules for Catholic priests in comments published Thursday before a meeting of a German reform assembly.

Cardinal Reinhard Marx, the archbishop of Munich, told the daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung that "it would be better for everyone to create the possibility of celibate and married priests."

His comments come as his diocese has been shaken by an independent report on the church's handling of sexual-abuse cases over decades, which faulted Marx and predecessors, including retired Pope Benedict XVI. On Thursday, the latest session of a German reform process that was launched in response to the abuse crisis is due to open.

Marx insisted that celibacy won't be scrapped altogether, but said he sees a "question mark" over "whether it should be taken as a basic precondition for every priest."

"For some priests, it would be better if they were married -- not just for sexual reasons, but because it would be better for their life and they wouldn't be lonely," he said in the newspaper interview. "We must hold this discussion."

Dutch repatriating terror suspects, kids

THE HAGUE, Netherlands -- The Dutch government said Thursday that it is repatriating five women from Syria who are suspected of terrorism offenses, along with their 11 children.

The justice and foreign ministers said in a letter to Parliament that a "special operation" was underway to bring the women and children back to the Netherlands.

Once they arrive, the women will be "arrested so that they can be prosecuted" while their children will be cared for by a child welfare organization.

"With the transportation to the Netherlands, the Cabinet aims to prevent impunity for these five suspects," Justice Minister Dilan Yesilgoz-Zegerius and Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra said in their letter to lawmakers.

European countries have been reluctant to repatriate their nationals living in camps for suspected Islamic State militants and their families, fearing there is not enough evidence to try those who had joined the militant group, or that they maintain links to the Islamic State group.

The Dutch government moved to bring back the five suspects after a court in Rotterdam said last year that it could drop the cases against them if they were not repatriated within a matter of months.

Oil production ship explodes off Nigeria

ABUJA, Nigeria -- An oil production vessel has exploded off the coast of Nigeria, an official of the Shebah Exploration and Production Company Limited said Thursday, amid fears of the deaths of crew members.

Ten crew members were on board when the explosion occurred Wednesday in Nigeria's southwest Delta state, said Ikemefuna Okafor, CEO of the oil company. The cause of the explosion is being investigated as "necessary parties" work to contain the situation, he added.

It was not immediately clear how much damage was caused by the explosion, but videos purported to have been taken from the scene show the vessel engulfed in fire and thick smoke as oil workers and fishermen watch nearby.

The floating oil production, storage and offloading vessel is in the oil-rich Niger Delta region. The company has said the vessel has the capacity of storing up to 2 million barrels of oil.

The company is "prioritizing investigations with respect to their safety and security" and has notified all relevant authorities about the development, Okafor said.

Residents are usually affected, suffering from polluted land, water and air, experts say.