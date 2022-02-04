The economy has bounced back after lockdowns last year. The unemployment rate is so low, the economists call it "frictional" in that anything below 5 percent just shows people moving or dropping out of the workforce for family reasons. Anybody who wants a job can have a job. And the tax receipts are pouring into the federal bank account, breaking all records.

Still . . . .

Still, the government spends. And spends. And those speaking for the White House can't imagine why inflation is out of control.

This past week, the government of the United States announced that, for all the money coming in, the country's gross national debt topped $30 trillion for the first time. Emphasis on gross. The papers called it a "fiscal milestone." That's one way to put it. Another way would be a "fiscal millstone," as in around our necks.

From the story in The New York Times: "The breach of that threshold, which was revealed in new Treasury Department figures, arrived years earlier than projected as a result of trillions in federal spending that the United States has deployed to combat the pandemic. That $5 trillion, which funded expanded jobless benefits, financial support for small businesses and stimulus payments, was financed with borrowed money."

Yes, but that's only $5 trillion. (Only in editorials about the government can a writer use the phrase "only $5 trillion.") Certainly the government couldn't have just watched as the economy collapsed and people were thrown out of work with no way to buy groceries or keep the lights on. But $5 trillion in emergency spending doesn't explain $30 trillion in debt.

Are you old enough to remember the first year of the Ronald Reagan presidency? In 1981, the national debt went over $1 trillion for the first time. By the First Gulf War under George Bush the First, it hit $3 trillion (and that was after outspending the Soviets to win the Cold War, the S&L crisis and the market crash of '87). Still, by the time the terrorists hit us on Sept. 11, 2001, the debt had risen to less than $6 trillion.

Then wars, and rumors of wars, a recession and housing crisis, then the Great Recession and a pandemic--and in a relatively short period of time, we are at $30 trillion.

The experts in the dismal science--economics--say that actual dollar figures don't count as much as comparing previous deficit spending to today "as a percentage of the gross domestic product." Fine. According to reports, the national debt is larger than the entire economy, surpassing levels not seen since World War II.

This is not a partisan problem. Both parties in Washington are responsible. It just so happens that Democrats are in charge of the government these days, and they're still trying to increase the numbers.

Again, according to The Times story: "The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office warned last year that rising interest costs and growing health spending as the population ages would increase the risk of a 'fiscal crisis' and higher inflation, a situation that could undermine confidence in the U.S. dollar."

If the dollar ever goes into crisis, and the world doesn't want it (as much) any longer, it will become not worthless, but worth less. And to trade more dollars to get the same goods or services is the key to runaway inflation.

As somebody once said: "The theory is that the American government can keep borrowing forever, and keep passing the debt to the next generation. But that only happens if investors keep buying the debt.

"At what point do they stop? What happens if, down the road, investors in China and Japan and Europe, and even right here in the good old U.S. of A., decide their money could be in better places? Will there come a day of reckoning for the United States? And when? When the national debt gets to $20 trillion? $30 trillion? Will we get to a point where investors stop investing in U.S. Treasury securities? Meanwhile, interest will need to be paid on all that debt. Even if it means more borrowing to pay the extra interest.

"The housing bubble and mortgage crisis started this whole mess. Banks made a bunch of bad loans to people who wanted to live in $200,000 homes without the income to make the payments on $200,000 homes. The root cause of this financial crisis might be that people are just living beyond their means.

"And not just people. But entire nations." That was from an editorial on these pages, in this very column.

In 2008.

What will the debt look like in 15 more years? What will the country look like? And what will our grandchildren's future look like?