The new year is a blank page to begin writing a brand new chapter for your life because God is the God of a new beginning, which is evident repeatedly in scripture.

God put a rainbow in the sky after the flood to show that He'd given a new beginning. When the Israelites crossed over the river Jordan into the land of Canaan, God gave them a fresh start because there is something in the very nature of God that dictates a new beginning.

This year, don't spend much time looking back at your failures and remembering last year's mistakes. They are there; you lived and experienced them. This year, why not ask God to grant you a new way of being.

Luke 19:1-10 NKJV is about a new way of living for a despised tax collector. Nobody liked him. The Jews regarded him as a traitor and a turncoat. The Roman government didn't care what he did as long as they collected their cut. But when Jesus came into this man's life, he changed the direction and terrain of his life.

Word had gotten out that the Messiah was coming his way, and the tax collector wanted to see for himself. Zacchaeus was a hated man, and instead of running and hiding, he ran to see Jesus. He was successful but unsatisfied; rich but unhappy; prosperous, yet there was some poverty in him. He had a position but no real purpose. Perhaps Zacchaeus was wrestling with who he should have been and who he had become.

Somebody has said, "Until you make peace with who you are, you'll never be content with what you have." Maybe you are reading this today and are saying, "Reverend, that's me. I am dissatisfied with my life."

Behind the mask of affluence was a lonely man. Deep down, this man had a hole that nothing seemed to fill, a hunger that never went away. There had to have been an inner struggle because he was a man of great dignity and prestige, but he hastens to climb a tree just to see Jesus.

In every culture, climbing a tree is not decent. And in his case, he was the big man in town, having to climb a tree instead of ordering someone to bring him a ladder. But Zacchaeus was so desperate he found himself a tree. When he climbed up the tree, he paid an enormous price. He lost his dignity to see Jesus. Zacchaeus was willing to look silly to himself and other people to get a glimpse of the Messiah.

There comes a time in life, especially when you are in a wrestling match with your self-image and when there is an internal war going on within that you care less about what others may think you ought to be, and you only care about who you believe you are. Zaccheaus was in a fight for his well-being. So he was willing to risk his public image to see Jesus because there was an internal war raging within.

When Jesus went to Zacchaeus's house, the tax collector went into the house lost, but he came out found. He went in far from God, but he came out close to him. God is still in the life-changing business!

Maybe 2021 wasn't a good year for you. Perhaps things didn't turn out well last year, and an internal war is raging within you. There is always this year. There is always tomorrow. This year why not ask the Lord to give you a new beginning.

Be encouraged!

•

Rev. Chestine Sims Jr. of White Hall is pastor of Union AME Church at Little Rock. Please join the church for worship on Facebook live at 10:30 a.m. on Sundays.

•

Editor's note: Pastors, ministers or other writers interested in writing for this section may submit articles for consideration to shope@adgnewsroom.com. Writers should have connections to Southeast Arkansas. Please include your name, phone number and the name and location of your church or ministry.