A well-deserved first

I occasionally "backroad" to work. It's a nice respite from four-lane asphalt to rumble along the gravel, looking out from deep in the middle of nowhere on fields, streams, forests and animals.

My ultimate destination at the office is always the same, but the less-traveled paths there make the trip very different. Depending on the route I choose, I pass through fertile row-crop farmlands, lush Cache River lowlands and heavily canopied Crowley's Ridge woodlands.

All manner of wildlife prance and dart and scamper and soar outside my windshield and windows. This time of year that includes waterfowl, and you don't have to have a hunter's bone in your body to gaze in wonder across farm acreage full of snow geese--or gasp in awe when they take flight en masse amid a clamor of honks and a roaring rush of wings.

Houses and homesteads are few and far between on remote rural county roads, and you're likely to see at least one or two abandoned abodes in a state of disrepair or dilapidation.

There's a small sense of liberation about being able to take the "back way" somewhere, plus a distinct perspective that is easily taken for granted in a rural state like Arkansas.

We are all creatures of nature, and have an inherent connection with natural environments. But large segments of our population who live in high-density urban areas have lost that connection, and are rarely exposed to wide-open, undeveloped, natural spaces.

They're also at risk of losing valuable historical understanding. How can anyone have a true appreciation of the effort required by the colonists and American pioneers to conquer the wilderness, if they never see or experience a wilderness?

Travel mobility is unequally distributed by demographics. On average, low-income city dwellers travel less often and shorter distances than either their higher-income neighbors or their rural counterparts.

A 2017 study of New York travel patterns documented this profoundly. Excluding Manhattan, 44 percent of NYC residents are from very-low income households, and nearly half of them don't own a personal vehicle.

For those people, 30 percent of the trips they take are made by walking; if they're not hoofing it, they rely on mass transit. Their average trip length is about four miles, meaning they usually stay well within the roughly 22 mile-square boundary of the five NYC boroughs.

The likelihood of those folks ever being able to experience what I routinely see in my alternative-route commutes is almost nil. And we're not talking about a small number of people: There are more very-low-income people in NYC than the entire population of Arkansas.

And while NYC's population density is the highest in the nation (27,000 per square mile), the limited travel mobility for low- to very-low-income classes in all dense cities will be similar.

So while people in rural areas may often travel to cities (for health care, work-related activities, family visits or entertainment/amenities, etc.), the closest thing to "nature" many major metro urban people encounter is city parks.

This urban dichotomy can't help but affect more than just an imbalance with our natural human composition. It infuses all thinking, sensory inputs and relative analyses, and in doing so can perpetuate unhealthy myths and stereotypes not only about rural Americans today, but also the rural founders, and the entire generally rural history of the country.

The ongoing ills plaguing poor people in huge cities (blight, crime, out-of-wedlock births and more) have over decades developed a confined culture of their own. And while it's almost unimaginable to everyone living in lower population density areas, it's also far enough away so as to not become a priority among our problems.

All this is highlighted in the 2022 HireAHelper U.S. Migration Report, in which Arkansas was named as the No. 1 state with the greatest net gains for people moving in.

Our nation-leading score indicated that 44 percent more people moved into Arkansas than moved out. As HireAHelper's researchers noted, the famed lakes, rivers and hot springs of our Natural State have appeal.

But looking over the roster of only 13 states with positive net migration scores reveals a striking common thread: Overwhelmingly, people who moved in 2021 left states with giant cities for states without them.

Among the top 10 scoring states, for example, only one (Florida) has any city with population density greater than 10,000 per square mile. In eight of the 10, the largest city's population density is less than 3,000 per square mile.

Conversely, in the 10 states with the most negative net migration scores (more people leaving the state than moving in), only one (Kansas) has a population density of 3,000 per square mile or less in its largest city.

Four of those states have at least one city with a population density of 12,000 or more (both New Jersey and California have two larger than that).

Well done, Arkansas. And welcome to people moving in who will appreciate our natural rural beauty. As a state with only 58 people per square mile, we've got room to roam and enjoy!

Dana D. Kelley is a freelance writer from Jonesboro.