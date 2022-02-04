'Ag' alumni at UAM to be honored in April

Most universities hold a homecoming during a big ball game. However, Greg Montgomery would like the University of Arkansas at Monticello to do something a little more "ag" by welcoming alumni back during the spring Weevil Stampede Rodeo on April 21-23.

The Aggie Comeback event is a tribute to the university's agricultural education heritage and its many alumni, said Montgomery, the UAM farm manager and event organizer.

Even though the university's official mascot is the Boll Weevil, there is a pride among those who graduated from what was the agriculture department in calling themselves "Aggies."

"I want this to be more than a traditional field day, more than just a rodeo," Montgomery said.

He sees this "event as an opportunity to tie into many things we do between alumni and current agriculture education."

In 2018, the school's agriculture department merged into the UAM College Forestry, Agriculture and Natural Resources.

"We want to bring our ag alumni back and highlight some of the things going on here on campus," he said.

"It's a chance to rekindle some old relationships with people you might not have seen in a while and maybe meet some people you never met before," he said. It's an "opportunity to show that our department is not dead, and we are functioning quite well. We are doing a lot that our alumni and friends don't necessarily know."

The Aggie Comeback will work around the rodeo events of the Weevil Stampede and include tours of the farm facilities and cattle. There will also be seminars and a sale of the college's premier bull and cow stock.

On April 23, the Aggie Comeback will host a scholarship dinner. The UAM Agriculture Alumni Society established the scholarship to honor Robert C. Kirst, professor emeritus of agriculture, after he retired from UAM in 1998. The scholarship is awarded to full-time students who are juniors or seniors majoring in any field of agriculture on the Monticello campus.

Montgomery said money from the dinner will be added to that scholarship fund. As attendees might expect, beef will be showcased with a steak dinner.

UAM Alumni Aggie Comeback event schedule:

• April 21: 6 p.m. -- Weevil Stampede Collegiate Rodeo -- Drew County Fairgrounds;

• April 22: 4 p.m. -- Farm Tour; 5:30 p.m. -- Drew/Desha Cattlemen's meetings;

• April 23: 8-8:30 a.m. -- Breakfast on campus; 9-10:30 a.m. -- Breakout sessions with speakers; 11 a.m. -- Cattle Production Sale; noon -- Lunch; 2-4 p.m. -- Weevil Stampede Finals; 6 p.m. -- Ag Alumni Scholarship Dinner and Auction at The Ridge.

Interested participants may call (870) 460-1052 for tickets to the dinner. For more details, contact Greg Montgomery at montgomery@uamont.edu or Lonni Davis @ davisln@uamont.edu.

Lon Tegels is with the College of Forestry, Agriculture and Natural Resources at the University of Arkansas at Monticello.