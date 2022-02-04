Arkansas businesses on admired firms list; Tyson, Walmart rank highest in their industries

Tyson Foods Inc. and Walmart ranked first in their respective industry categories on Fortune Magazine's 2022 list of the World's Most Admired Companies.

Arkansas companies J.B. Hunt and Murphy USA also made the list.

The annual survey, conducted by Fortune and Korn Ferry, asked top executives, directors and financial analysts to identify the companies with the strongest reputations within their industries and across all industries.

Walmart, the world's largest retailer, is at the top of the general merchandisers category, followed by Target and Costco Wholesale, and ranked 15th across all industry categories.

Tyson Foods took first in the food production category, followed by Archer Daniels Midland and Corteva, for the sixth consecutive year.

J.B. Hunt was third in the trucking, transportation and logistics category, second to Maersk Group and Ryder System.

Murphy USA ranked eighth in the specialty retailers category.