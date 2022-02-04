Arkansas' covid hospitalizations fall for 4th day; death toll rises by 29

The number of people hospitalized with covid-19 in Arkansas fell to its lowest level in more than two weeks on Friday, while the state's death toll rose by 29.

The number of covid hospitalizations dropped by 50, to 1,555. It was the first time the total had been below 1,600 since Jan. 18, and it marked the fourth consecutive day of lower hospitalizations.

"The level of COVID hospitalizations is our best indication of the trend," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a tweet praising the new numbers. "We’re moving in the right direction with active cases and hospitalizations declining. Over 80% of hospitalizations & deaths are of those who have not been fully vaccinated. Boosters add the best protection."

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Arkansas Department of Health, rose to 9,762. The state's rolling seven-day average daily death toll on Friday topped 20 for the first time since Jan. 7.

The state's count of cases rose by 1,507, the smallest daily increase since December. That increase likely reflects reduced testing due to the winter storm that hit the state this week. The Health Department reported 7,209 tests in the 24-hour period, the second-smallest number of tests so far this year.

While down from its all-time high of 1,819 on Jan. 26, the number of covid-19 patients in the state's hospitals remained above its previous peaks last winter and during the delta surge last summer. The number's winter 2021 peak was 1,371, while its delta peak was 1,459 in August.

The numbers of the state's virus patients who were on ventilators and in intensive care both fell Friday for the second consecutive day. The number on ventilators fell by five, to 225. The number in intensive care fell by 16, to 448.

It was the first day since Jan. 21 in which the number in intensive care had been below its January 2021 peak of 458.

During the current wave of infections from the omicron variant, the number in intensive care hasn't risen above the record high of 558 it reached last summer.

The number of covid-19 patients on ventilators peaked at 388 last summer and at 268 last winter.

The average daily increase in the state's case count over a rolling seven-day period fell Friday to 3,381, its lowest level since the week ending Jan. 3.

With recoveries and deaths outpacing new cases, the number of cases in the state that were considered active fell by 5,286, to 44,478, the lowest number since Jan. 6.

Since the pandemic reached Arkansas in March 2020, the Health Department has reported 791,730 cases of covid-19. Of those, 737,260 are considered recovered.

More details in Saturday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.