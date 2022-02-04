Arkansas agency OKs disability care firm to continue operating after scrutiny, civil settlement

The Arkansas Department of Human Services has approved Empower Healthcare Solutions LLC to continue operating as the state’s largest managed care provider for Arkansans with developmental disabilities.

For nearly a year, Empower has been under increased scrutiny from state agencies after a split with one of its main shareholders due to conflicting interests with another Provider-led Arkansas Shared Savings Entities, or PASSEs, in the state.

Including Empower, the four PASSEs in Arkansas funnel Medicaid benefits to networks of providers that offer a variety of services to individuals with complex behavioral health, developmental or intellectual disabilities.

Last month, Empower agreed to pay almost $8 million in civil penalties and reimbursement to the Arkansas Medicaid program over how it reported expenses.

The settlement followed a joint fraud investigation conducted by the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit of the Arkansas attorney general’s office and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services inspector general.

The state Human Services Department had been conducting a “partial readiness review” of Empower after it separated from the Boston-based Beacon Health Options Inc., which owned a 16.66% stake in the PASSE.

The departure raised concerns over whether Empower could continue to carry out its operations without Beacon’s involvement.

In a Monday letter from the Arkansas Department of Human Services to Empower, the state agency said the managed care provider had “fulfilled all the requirements within the stipulated timeframes.”

Such requirements included assessments of Empower’s capacity to perform in operational areas, including staffing, claims management, care coordination, grievances and appeals and member information.

“DHS will continue to monitor Empower and will hold regular meetings with Empower for enhanced monitoring,” the letter said.

The letter added that the Human Services Department ceased daily payment reviews on Feb. 1 and that auto assignments of new clients to the PASSE will resume Monday.