Arkansas gymnastics meet canceled due to weather; Sunday meet added

The No. 13 Arkansas Razorbacks’ home meet against No. 31 West Virginia that had been scheduled for Friday night has been canceled, school officials announced Friday afternoon.

The Mountaineers were scheduled to fly commercial into Northwest Arkansas on Friday but a couple of their flights were canceled, a UA spokesperson said.

Fayetteville was blanketed with several inches of snow Wednesday and Thursday, and the UA campus has been closed for three days due to inclement weather.

The Razorbacks (1-2) have announced they will host Southeast Missouri State on Sunday at 1:45 p.m. at Barnhill Arena.

All tickets for the West Virginia meet will be honored for the Sunday meet, the UA said. For additional questions, contact the Razorback Ticket Center at 479-575-5151.



