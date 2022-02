Fort Smith, circa 1925: This card's view looked down Garrison Avenue toward Oklahoma, the street crowded with mostly Model-T's. The wide street was laid out by town founder John Rogers, who had seen duty in New Orleans in the War of 1812 and liked the width of Canal Street — 171 feet wide. He laid out Garrison Avenue in 1837 to be 120 feet wide.

Arkansas Postcard Past, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203