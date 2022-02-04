Arkansas snow, sleet force closure of many state offices normally open to public

Snow, sleet and freezing rain across Arkansas resulted in the closure of many public-facing state offices Thursday, though the work of state government continued virtually.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson closed state office buildings except for critical operations, instructing employees who were able to telework to do so because of poor road conditions throughout much of the state.

"Citizens should utilize virtual services or delay their in-person visit until offices reopen," the governor's office said in a news release.

Hutchinson spokeswoman Shealyn Sowers said state employees in areas affected by the weather were working from home, "but if they're able to get to work" the offices can open.

Sowers said the weather and teleworking have no impact on preparations for the coming legislative fiscal session, which is scheduled to start Feb. 14, because officials are meeting virtually.

"It's work as usual, we're just not in the office," she said.

She said the governor's office would make the call this morning about whether teleworking would continue today because of road conditions.

Kevin Niehaus, spokesman for the Arkansas secretary of state's office, said state Capitol Police were on hand Thursday to make sure the Capitol building was secure. The building was open for the public to visit Thursday, he said.

Niehaus said he wasn't certain what would happen today, adding that it would likely depend on whether the state gets additional bad weather and how bad the roads are.

Thursday's closures included the state's 134 revenue offices, according to Department of Finance and Administration spokesman Scott Hardin.

Hardin said the department encourages Arkansans to visit mydmv.arkansas.gov, because many of the services those offices provide, including ordering replacement driver's licenses or personalized license plates, can be completed online.

Hardin said the status of the revenue offices today will be based on the overall designation for state government.

Most of the local and field offices for the state's workforce and rehabilitation services were closed Thursday, except for those in El Dorado, Texarkana, Camden and Magnolia, according to a tweet from the state Division of Workforce Services.

The state Department of Health said on social media that many local health units were closed Thursday because of the weather, including all units in the northwest and northeast parts of the state.

The department added that vital records are still available for order online and said Arkansans should call ahead for local services.

"We will update you when our offices reopen," the department said in a tweet.