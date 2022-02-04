The Arkansas Supreme Court released opinions Thursday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF Feb. 3, 2022

JUSTICE BARBARA WEBB

CV-21-173. Wendell Rogers v. Arkansas Department of Correction, from Jefferson County Circuit Court. Reversed and remanded. Womack, J., concurs.

JUSTICE SHAWN A. WOMACK

CR-04-632. Doyle Jones v. State of Arkansas, from Washington County Circuit Court. Petitioner's pro se petition to reinvest jurisdiction in the trial court to consider a petition for writ of error coram nobis. Petition denied.

JUSTICE ROBIN F. WYNNE

CR-21-246. Drakease Hall v. State of Arkansas, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Third Division. Affirmed.

CV-21-183. Arkansas State Police; Bill Bryant, in His Official Capacity as Director, and as an Individual; and Kelli LaPorte, in Her Official Capacity as Attorney for the Arkansas Department of Public Safety/Arkansas State Police, and as an Individual v. Russell R. Racop, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Twelfth Division. Reversed and dismissed. Womack and Webb, JJ., concur.