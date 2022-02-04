Arkansas vs. Mississippi State: How to watch and listen, betting line, team comparisons

WHEN Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

WHERE Bud Walton Arena, Fayetteville

RECORDS Arkansas 17-5, 6-3 SEC; Mississippi State 14-7, 5-3 SEC

COACHES Mississippi State: Ben Howland — 130-89 in seventh season at Mississippi State and 531-295 in 26th season overall; Arkansas: Eric Musselman — 62-24 in third seasons at Arkansas and 172-58 in seventh seasons overall in Division I.

STREAK Arkansas won 7; Mississippi State won 1

SERIES Arkansas leads 34-32

LAST MEETING Mississippi State defeated Arkansas 81-68 on Dec. 29, 2021, in Starkville, Miss.

RADIO Razorback Sports Network can be accessed through local FM and AM affiliates. The game audio can also be accessed on the Razorback GameDay App and the TuneIn app, and XM Ch. 383.

TELEVISION The game will be televised by SEC Network and can be accessed via WatchESPN.com and the ESPN app (carrier login required).

ANNOUNCERS Kevin Fitzgerald (play-by-play) and Dane Bradshaw (analyst)

BETTING LINE Arkansas is a 5 1/2-point favorite.





NOTABLE Mississippi State forward Tolu Smith, who is questionable for this game as he recovers from a knee injury, led the Bulldogs with 18 points and Iverson Molinar scored 16 in the first meeting against Arkansas this season. Stanley Umude led Arkansas with 19 points and Davonte Davis scored 15. JD Notae did not play because of covid safety protocols … Notae is averaging 20.9 points in SEC play … Arkansas is 22-8 at home against Mississippi State … The Razorbacks lead the series 29-28 since they joined the SEC … Arkansas has won seven consecutive games and held opponents to 36.7% shooting during the streak … Mississippi State Coach Ben Howland is 7-3 against Arkansas, including 7-2 with the Bulldogs and 0-1 at Northern Arizona … Chris Lykes is averaging 9.4 points off the bench for Arkansas and Davis is averaging 8.8 … Davis has a team-high 75 assists, one more than Notae, who has played one less game … Jaylin Williams leads the Razorbacks with 30 charges taken. He’s averaging 14.4 points and 10.6 rebounds the last seven games … Umude led the Razorbacks with 31 points in their 99-73 victory at Georgia on Wednesday night when he hit a career-high 6 of 8 three-pointers … Mississippi State is 0-4 on the road with losses at Ole Miss, Florida, Kentucky in overtime and Texas Tech.

MISSISSIPPI STATE PROBABLE STARTING LINEUP

POS., NAME, HT; YR.; PPG; RPG

G Iverson Molinar, 6-3; Jr.; 18.1; 3.5

G Shakeel Moore, 6-1; So.; 10.3; 2.9

F Garrison Brooks, 6-9; Sr.; 11.3; 6.4

F D.J. Jeffries, 6-7; Jr.; 10.9; 4.7

F Cameron Matthews, 6-7; So.; 4.0; 5.1

ARKANSAS PROBABLE STARTING LINEUP

POS., NAME, HT., YR.; PPG; RPG

G JD Notae, 6-2; Sr.; 19.0; 4.8

G Stanley Umude, 6-6; Sr.; 10.9; 5.3

F Au’Diese Toney, 6-6; Sr.; 11.0; 5.3

F Jaylin Williams, 6-10; So.; 9.4; 9.1

F Trey Wade, 6-6; Sr.; 3.5; 1.9

TEAM COMPARISON

Mississippi State – Arkansas

74.3 Points for 79.3

66.5 Points against 68.5

+7.9 Rebound margin +6.1

+0.5 Turnover margin +2.3

47.6 FG pct. 45.9

32.7 3-PT pct. 31.0

72.6 FT pct. 74.4