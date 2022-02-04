As temperatures dive, groups reach out to those without shelter, power





As a winter weather system moves out of Arkansas, dangerously low temperatures will push in causing concerns for people without electricity or shelter across the state.

Temperatures are forecast to be in the single digits to teens today in the north Arkansas and in the low teens to 20 degrees in south Arkansas, with the wind chill making it feel much colder, according to Justin Condry, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in North Little Rock. Condry said the weather would remain cold Saturday and temperatures could dip even lower.

"Anytime you get below freezing and you add wind to that, it causes hypothermia a lot quicker and frostbite," Condry said. "Definitely, homeless shelters provide that extra security, that warmth, and in more extreme cases, save a life."

Gala Tallent's voice shook Thursday from the cold as she described the work she and 16 others were doing through the Arkansas Homes Coalition. The group was delivering sleeping bags, hand warmers, hats, gloves and coats to people unwilling to move indoors during the cold. She said some of those living in camps refuse to move indoors because of mental illnesses, such as post-traumatic stress disorder.

"They cannot go inside," Tallent said. "Even to a warming station."

A young man Tallent works with lost a lower extremity because of cold weather in the past, she said.

"He is still out there," she said Thursday.

Tallent said that as far as volunteers knew, all women and children in the homeless camps had been moved to hotels to weather the storm.

"I don't know of any children that are out there as of right now," Tallent said.

She said about 11 children in Pulaski County had moved to hotels as of Thursday afternoon.

Little Rock is not operating a warming center but provided Dunbar Community Center as a temporary shelter to be operated by the nonprofit The Van, city spokesman Spencer Watson said.

He said some city staffers -- such as park employees, emergency management officials and Little Rock Police Department officers -- are assisting with the efforts.

Aaron Reddin, director of The Van, said about 40 individuals stayed at the community center overnight Wednesday. He expected the number to increase by 10% to 20% Thursday night.

The organization with the help of other groups transported individuals to the shelter throughout Thursday.

"The toughest part has been navigating the city with the conditions and slow-moving traffic," Reddin said. "We were able to get the people in who wanted in, and we are going to call that a win."

Reddin has been running the van for about 10 years. He's worked with the homeless population for about 15 years.

It's important there is an option available when it gets cold, he said.

"We see frostbite," he said. "We see people lose fingers and toes and even feet. It is really important that we get people in during these conditions."

Sarah Wilson, case manager for Conway Ministry Center, said about 40 people were staying at the Conway shelter as of midday Thursday. The shelter had room for 50.

If the shelter became full Thursday, the overflow would be taken to the Don Owens Sports Complex, she said.

"We are expected to see more, and we are getting calls that they are coming," she said.

Several people at the shelter said they would have died if left in the cold, Wilson said.

Spring Hunter, the center's executive director, said temperatures had officially reached life-threatening.

"Today it is really about keeping people alive," she said.

Hunter said she and four others were working at the center through the storm.

"We came last night and intentionally got snowed in," Hunter said. "We stockpiled breakfast, lunch and dinner for three days."





Aaron Reddin, director of The Van, loads a wheelchair onto a passenger van Thursday outside a warming center at the Dunbar Community Center in Little Rock. More photos at arkansasonline.com/24snow/. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staci Vandagriff)











Gallery: ADG staff Snow Storm Photos











