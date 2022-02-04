Biden vows help on gun violence

NEW YORK -- Running through a tally of recent gun deaths, President Joe Biden pledged to New Yorkers and the nation on Thursday that the federal government would step up its fight against gun violence by working more closely with police and communities to stop the surging bloodshed.

"It's enough. Enough is enough," Biden told police, law enforcement officials and lawmakers gathered at the city's police headquarters. "We can do something about this."

But Biden's crimefighting strategy relies heavily on buy-in from state and local officials as he suggests ways to spend federal dollars and expands on initiatives already under way.

"The answer is not to defund the police," Biden said. "It is to give you the tools, the training, the funding to be partners, to be protectors and know the community."

Biden ticked through how 316 people are shot every day and 106 killed, including 26 children who died in gun violence so far this year.

"The answer is not to abandon our streets," Biden said. "The answer is to come together, policing communities, building trust and making us all safer."

Like Democratic presidents before him, Biden called on Congress to pass a ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. "There's no amendment that's absolute," Biden insisted. "When the amendment was passed, it didn't say anybody can own a gun -- any kind of gun -- and any kind of weapon."

Biden listened in on a gun violence strategic partnership meeting, a daily get-together for local, state and federal leaders who share intelligence and information on specific cases.

Law enforcement officers recovered historically high numbers of firearms last year and are coming across more firearms stripped of serial numbers, making them impossible to trace. And early data suggests that the period between when a gun was purchased and used in a crime and recovered by police has shortened, compared with earlier years.

To combat this, the Biden administration is clamping down more on traders of "ghost guns" -- homemade firearms that lack serial numbers used to trace them and that are often purchased without a background check.

The Justice Department is working to stop the movement of guns north along the "iron pipeline" on the Interstate 95 corridor from Southern states with lax gun laws. Federal prosecutors will prioritize cases of those who sell or transfer guns used in violent crime and, if Biden's budget is enacted, get specific agents dedicated to the effort.

Federal strike forces are deployed to New York and other cities, aimed at cracking down on gun trafficking. Federal agents are embedded in homicide units in police departments around the country and the U.S. Marshals Service regularly conducts fugitive sweeps to arrest people with outstanding state or federal warrants.

In May, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives will host police executives from across the country to collaborate on solutions to gun violence. But the agency has been without a permanent leader since 2013.

Biden's first nominee, a former ATF agent who had advocated for stricter gun control, was withdrawn in September amid opposition from Republicans and some moderate Democrats. There's no sign of a new nominee.

The president has also proposed a large increase in dollars for local community policing programs, and if his social spending agenda were to pass, even more funds would be made available -- but that effort is stalled in Congress, too.

Information for this article was contributed by Michael Balsamo and Michael R. Sisak of The Associated Press.