Blackhawk Colors Day court announced in Pea Ridge

PEA RIDGE -- The Blackhawk Colors Day ceremony is slated to begin at 5:45 p.m. today in Blackhawk Arena in Pea Ridge.

Seven senior students selected as Colors Day maids will be introduced with their escorts before the crowning of the queen. Attendants are Emersyn Woods, daughter of Shawn and Jessica Woods, and Krew Meeker, son of Kyndra Meeker.

Colors Day maids are Trinity Alley, Isabella Cates, Kamree Dye, Monique Holley, Mikayla Humphrey, Allie King and Riley Robbins.

Alley, 17, is the daughter of Amanda and Shawn Alley. She has been in Pea Ridge schools since first grade.

She will be escorted by John Roses.

Her hobbies include working, shopping, spending time with friends and family and John and binge watching Criminal Minds. Her activities include track and football managing, National Honor Society and attending church at Life Church in Rogers.

Her favorite song is "Shake the Frost" by Tyler Childeers; her favorite movie is "Safe Haven."

She plans to pursue a degree in psychology at Missouri Southern.

Cates, 18, is the daughter of Ron and Sonya Cates. She has been in Pea Ridge schools for two years.

She will be escorted by Logan Stewart.

Her hobbies include shopping, hanging out with friends, listening to music, working out and going to the casino with Ally on the weekends. Her activities include basketball, track and Student Council

Her favorite book is "The Giver." Her favorite movie is the Harry Potter series. Her favorite song is "Electric Love" by Borns.

She plans to play basketball at Hendrix and major in biology/pre-med.

Dye, 18, is the daughter of Bobbye and John Dye. Her grandparents are Bob and the late Debbie Lipscomb and Linda and John Dye. She has been in Pea Ridge schools since kindergarten.

She will be escorted by Jared Brewer.

Her activities include track and field, cross country and youth worship leader at First Baptist Church, Pea Ridge.

She plans to run and continue her education at John Brown University.

Holley, 18, is the daughter of Henry and Flora Holley. She has been in Pea Ridge schools since kindergarten.

She will be escorted by Ashton Burt.

Her hobbies include painting, baking and hanging out with friends. Her activities include cheer and youth group at Rogers Christian Church.

Her favorite movie is "Lilo and Stitch."

She plans to go to college to pursue a business degree.

Humphrey, 17, is the daughter of John and Barbara Humphrey. She has been in Pea Ridge schools since kindergarten.

She will be escorted by Joe Adams.

Her hobbies include playing her guitar, spinning vinyl, hanging out with her friends and siblings and karaoke with the girls. Her activities include basketball, Numa student worship band and youth group at Rogers Christian Church.

Her favorite movie is "Back to the Future" trilogy. Her favorite TV how is "Saved by the Bell."

She plans to be attending college in the fall. She has not yet chosen a university, but said she has many great options.

King, 18, is the daughter of John E. and Mary King. She has been in Pea Ridge schools since kindergarten.

She will be escorted by Will Anderson.

Her hobbies include shopping, playing Just Dance with her neighbors Mary-Kate and Mason, watching Marvel movies with the girls and going to the casino and winning big. Her activities include basketball, track and cross country, golf, softball and National Honor Society.

Her favorite song is anything by Taylor Swift.

She plans to attend the University of Arkansas, Fort Smith.

Robbins, 17, is the daughter of Belinda Robbins and granddaughter of Bill and Debbie Robbins and Connie Robbins, all of Pea Ridge.

She will be escorted by Tristan Thurman.

Her hobbies include creating art, hopping with her mom and travelling to new places. Her activities include varsity cheer sideline captain, Pea Ridge DECA vice president of marketing, Arkansas DECA vice president of marketing, Student Council co-president, National Honor Society and student leader at Keypoint Church.

Her favorite book is "The Phantom Tollbooth" and favorite song is anything sung by Shawn Mendez.

She plans to attend an art school to study interior design.