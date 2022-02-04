'Buck Wild': Surprisingly harmless

January grew quiet in terms of movies, especially since Sony moved "Morbius" away. But with a plethora of streaming options, it seems like new films are always releasing somewhere. And today Disney+ released "The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild," the sixth entry in a franchise that didn't need to be a franchise in the first place.

"Ice Age" was released in 2002, during the reign of "Shrek." The now industry-standard 3DCG animation was in diapers, and studios looking to implement it were churning out some awkward but funny titles like the aforementioned hits.

On Rotten Tomatoes, "Ice Age" is the only movie to have a positive score (72), with all its sequels getting progressively worse. The first film caught folks by surprise with its heartfelt story and laughs. A mammoth, saber tooth tiger, and sloth team up to return a human baby to its family during the ice age. It had "Three Men and a Baby" vibes.

But as Hollywood does when there's money to be made, it kept making "Ice Age" entries without a purpose aside from profit. Now, as the original entry falls one year short of drinking age, Disney has a new film. Surprisingly, it's not an abomination.

The story centers on two opossums named Crash (Vincent Tong) and Eddie (Aaron Harris) both introduced in a previous entry. Crash and Eddie are rambunctious and keep destroying habitats. But they're adopted brothers to a mammoth named Ellie, introduced in the second film, and she protects them.

Ellie is now part of a strange herd with the original characters, Manny, Diego, and Sid from the first film. In "The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild," they're all reduced to supporting cast.

Ready to embark on a journey to find their destiny, Eddie and Crash leave their herd behind and find their way to a destination called the Lost World, where dinosaurs survived under the ice in a tropical environment.

It's here they almost become the lunch of a pair of velociraptors until they're rescued by Buck (Simon Pegg). Buck, also introduced in a previous movie, is a one-eyed weasel and adventurer who resides in the Lost World and flies around on a dinosaur.

Pegg does most of the heavy lifting in this film, delivering a charismatic role he could have otherwise phoned in for the check. But he's a lovable scoundrel that earns a few honest laughs and keeps the story moving forward.

Buck informs the opossums they couldn't have come at a worse time because a villainous dinosaur named Orson (Utkarsh Ambudkar) is threatening to take over the Lost World by controlling the raptors. He plans to devour the mammals that live in harmony with the dinosaurs and rule over the strong who remain.

And because Orson sealed off the entrance to the Lost World, Eddie and Crash are now stuck there and must work with Buck to save the Lost World.

The story in "Buck Wild" moves along at a steady pace, and the movie (thankfully) is only an hour and 22 minutes long. It doesn't hold audiences hostage any longer than it has to.

But it doesn't have any of the heartfelt moments of the original "Ice Age." This film is all about creating a playground for two wacky opossums to have some low-stakes high jinks. It's a perfect distraction for the kids, and it won't offend any adults watching, either.

To their credit, Eddie and Crash aren't really that annoying (though they certainly have less intelligent moments that remind audiences exactly who this movie was made for). The characters will get a few laughs from even the most stubborn viewer surprised by the ounces of wit that pop up now and again mixed in with the stupidity. It's kind of like watching a film about Scar's hyenas from "The Lion King."

"The Land Before Time" this is not. It's an acceptable film for all manner of kids who won't grow up scarred like millennials did at the hands of Don Bluth.

The biggest sin for "Buck Wild" is the art. The previous company behind this franchise was Blue Sky Studios. But Disney shut 'em down after they bought 20th Century Fox (which, ironically, gave the House of Mouse control of "Ice Age").

Stepping in is a company called Bardel Entertainment, and it's very apparent "Buck Wild" was supposed to be a television series but got reworked into a movie. The backgrounds, the character models, and even some of the movements are lackluster.

Sometimes streaming services release films that would have been perfectly at home on the big screen like "The Mitchells vs The Machines." That is not the case here.

This movie has its "ugly as sin" moments, and viewers won't have to be animation mavens to see them. The best way to describe the art for "Buck Wild" is mostly serviceable. But boy is it ugly to look at sometimes.